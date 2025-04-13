Jaat Day 5 Advance Box Office: Sunny Deol starrer set to hold its fort on Ambedkar Jayanti

Jaat Day 5 Advance Box Office: Sunny Deol’s latest release, Jaat, is currently on a moderate box office run, carrying a 4-day total box office collection of Rs 39 crore. The film, directed by Telugu filmmaker Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, co-stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and several others among the leading cast.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat has shown good enough pacing at the box office till Day 4, especially in the mass-dominated centers. Moving forward, as the advance booking for day 5 concerns, the film is performing reasonably well. As per what the pre-sales suggest right now, Jaat would end up with a similar total as its Day 1, i.e. Rs 9 crore India net approx. Though it is a Monday, the film would also benefit from the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Jaat collected Rs 13.75 crore on Day 4, taking its current total to Rs 39 crore India net, benefiting highly from the weekend jump. Considering the Day 5 estimates, the 5-day run of the film would end its total just below the Rs 50 crore mark. Though this figure does not match the initially high expectations of the trade, its trending does show a ray of light for Sunny Deol as the film would have surely ended up with a much lower net in his pre-Gadar 2 phase.

Watch the Jaat Trailer

According to the current public choice, Jaat is getting a significant share of its love from B and C centers like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, East Punjab, and Central India. In these centers, walk-in bookings show a better trend for a lavish-scaled mass film like Jaat than advance bookings. Additionally, Sunny Deol's face value is helping the film get a box office boost in its initial days.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial is receiving positive word-of-mouth from these centers only, while the Tier-1 territories respond at a very low level to the film’s demand. With Sunday's ending, word-of-mouth for Jaat among the public is expected to take over its hype and point towards whatever verdict the masses decide for this film. As of now, the overall condition of the film can just be termed average.

Jaat in cinemas

Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and several others in the cast. It is currently running in theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

