Jaat Box Office Day 4 Mid-Day Trends: Sunny Deol starrer captivates the Hindi heartland

The latest Bollywood mass action entertainer Jaat features Sunny Deol in the lead alongside Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra. The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It is currently running on the Day 4 of its opening weekend and is set to see a big box office growth on its first Sunday.

As per the film’s midday trends on day 4, Jaat is benefiting with a strong hold on the masses of North India residing in tier 2 and 3 centers like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, East Punjab and Central India. The demand for the film is huge on the ticket window, largely benefiting from the Sunday.

The Sunny Deol starrer saw a good demand in the beginning of the day in its morning shows. In the afternoon, the crowd expectedly boosted in the mass centers. As the day continues, Jaat is expected to show a double digit net on its day 4 judging by the public reception of the film till now.

Being Sunny Deol’s comeback nearly 2 years after the blockbuster Gadar 2, Jaat carried huge expectations from its release while the film opened to just Rs 9 crore net. Followed by a working Friday, it saw an expected drop to Rs 6.5 crore but saw a rise once again on the weekend. It collected Rs 9.5 crore on day 3, taking its current total to Rs 25 crore.

Jaat is currently being driven by a positive reception among the grassroot level audience, also benefitting from Sunny Deol’s presence in a mass avatar. As the film looks forward to a respectable total for day 4, the long run of the film would be carried entirely by its word-of-mouth among the general audience, deciding its fate of being either a huge success or just an average grosser.

