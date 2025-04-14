Jaat vs Sikandar Box Office Comparison: Here's how Sunny Deol and Salman Khan's films performed in 1st five days

Jaat vs Sikandar Box Office Comparison: Jaat and Sikandar are currently running at the Hindi box office. Both the movies boast of star power and high-octane action sequences. The Sunny Deol-led movie arrived in cinemas on April 10, 2025. Salman Khan's film hit the screens on March 30 of the same year. Let's compare how Jaat and Sikandar performed in their first five days.

JAAT

Jaat, which marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback, earned Rs 25.25 crore in the first three days of its release. It witnessed a massive jump on the fourth day while fetching Rs 13.75 crore. On Day 5, the latest action thriller stood at Rs 8 crore. The overall collection of Jaat stands at Rs 47 crore in five days.

SIKANDAR

Sikandar kickstarted its journey with a collection of Rs 70.5 crore at its opening weekend. The Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer then fetched Rs 8.5 crore and Rs 4.75 crore on Day 4 and Day 5, respectively. The cume collection of the action drama stood at Rs 83.75 crore in the first five days.

Days Jaat Sikandar Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 8.5 crore Day 5 Rs 8 crore Rs 4.75 crore Total Rs 47 crore Rs 83.75 crore

As far as their competition is concerned, Sikandar is leading the race, and Jaat is lagging. Both the movies are heavily banked on the stardom of the main actors, i.e. Sunny Deol and Salman Khan.

While Salman Khan's Sikandar is heading for a disappointing fate, it is yet to be seen how the Sunny Deol-led film Jaat ends up at the finish line. Both the holdover releases will compete with two new movies starting from the end of this week. Kesari Chapter 2 and The Bhootnii are clashing at the box office on April 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

