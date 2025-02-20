Box Office: Can Dharma's Kesari Chapter 2 live up to the critical and commercial expectations set by predecessor?

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who last produced Jigra in 2024, is bringing Kesari Chapter 2 this year. The upcoming film marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari, the 2019 film starring Akshay Kumar. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh stars Akshay as the lead along with Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in key roles. Before its release, let's delve into its expectations.

Can Kesari Chapter 2 Take Forward The Legacy Of Kesari?

Backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 was announced in October 2024. The upcoming historical drama is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. Now the question is whether it will live upto the critical and commercial expectations like its predecessor, Kesari?

Kesari Chapter 2 will clash with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the box office. Both films are releasing on April 18, 2025. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan-starrer will have to generate good hype for the film to be able to sustain well in cinemas. This is because Akshay, who has a huge responsibility to shoulder the film, has been experiencing a dry spell at the box office these days.

Also, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is reuniting Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan who have collaborated for the successful Dulhaniya franchise earlier. So, it might affect the theatrical run of Kesari: Chapter 2.

Kesari arrived in pre-Covid times during Holi weekend on March 21, 2019. Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's film netted Rs 152 crore at the box office during its theatrical run. Directed by Anurag Singh, the 2019 movie, based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, emerged as a hit.

Kesari received mixed response from critics. While Akshay received appreciation for his performance in the original, Parineeti was underutilized in her role. Now it is yet to be seen if Kesari Chapter 2 has something great to offer for both critics and box office.

A Brief About Kesari Chapter 2

Inspired from real life incidents, Kesari Chapter 2 is the adapatation from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. The film is set in the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It will explore the "untold story" of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair fighting a courtroom battle against the British empire to uncover the truth about the 1919 genocide incident.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.