Jaat vs Gadar 2 Box Office: Comparing theatrical performances of Sunny Deol's movies in their first four days

Jaat vs Gadar 2 Box Office Comparison: Jaat is Sunny Deol's second biggest release after Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. It marks his theatrical return after two years since the 2023 Gadar sequel. Today, we are comparing the box office performances of Jaat and Gadar 2 while analyzing how both the movies performed on their first four days.

Advertisement

JAAT

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat opened at Rs 9 crore at the box office. Sunny Deol and Regina Cassandra-starrer collected Rs 6.75 crore and 9.5 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. On Sunday (Day 4), the latest actioner witnessed a good jump, bringing in a collection of Rs 13.75 crore. Also featuring Randeep Hooda, Jaat earned Rs 39 crore in its extended opening weekend.

GADAR 2: THE KATHA CONTINUES

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which marks the sequel to the cult classic, Gadar, had a thunderous beginning at the box office during its release. The 2023 movie collected Rs 39 crore on its opening day. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer minted Rs 42 crore on Day 2, Rs 51.5 crore on Day 3, and Rs 38 crore on Day 4.

Gadar 2 fetched Rs 170.5 crore in the first four days during its theatrical run back then. This is to note that Jaat arrived in cinemas on Thursday, unlike Gadar 2, which was a Friday release.

Days Jaat Gadar 2 Day 1 Rs 9 crore Rs 39 crore Day 2 Rs 6.75 crore Rs 42 crore Day 3 Rs 9.5 crore Rs 51.5 crore Day 4 Rs 13.75 crore Rs 38 crore Total Rs 39 crore Rs 170.5 crore

While Gadar 2 crossed Rs 170 crore in its first four days, Jaat stands below Rs 40 crore. Jaat, which is a standalone movie, is far behind the business of the Gadar sequel. The positive factor is that the latest actioner is the second biggest opener in Sunny Deol's top 5 movies. It is right behind Gadar 2.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat vs Gadar 2 First 2 Days Box Office: Sunny Deol’s new film sees modest start compared to his previous blockbuster