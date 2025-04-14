Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Gross Comparison: Here's how Mythri Movie Makers' films have performed in their extended weekend

Jaat vs Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Gross Comparison: Jaat clashed with Good Bad Ugly at the Indian box office. Both the movies were released on April 10, 2025. While the Bollywood entertainer is headlined by Sunny Deol, the Tamil action comedy is shouldered by Ajith Kumar. Let's compare how Jaat and Good Bad Ugly performed in their extended opening weekend at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

JAAT

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat began its journey with a worldwide opening of Rs 11.5 crore gross at the box office. The Sunny Deol-starrer collected Rs 8.75 crore on the second day, followed by Rs 12.5 crore on the third day and Rs 17.25 crore on the fourth day. The cumulative gross earnings of the action thriller stood at Rs 50 crore in the first four days.

GOOD BAD UGLY

Also backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly earned Rs 51 crore on the first day in global markets. The action comedy collected Rs 27.5 crore on Day 2. This was followed by Rs 35 crore and Rs 38.5 crore on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively. The total earnings of Ajith Kumar's movie stand at Rs 152 crore in its extended opening weekend.

Days Jaat Good Bad Ugly Day 1 Rs 11.5 crore Rs 51 crore Day 2 Rs 8.75 crore Rs 27.5 crore Day 3 Rs 12.5 crore Rs 35 crore Day 4 Rs 17.25 crore Rs 38.5 crore Total Rs 50 crore Rs 152 crore

Based on the aforementioned comparative analysis, Jaat is lagging behind and Good Bad Ugly is leading the competition. Sunny Deol's latest actioner has earned around Rs 100 crore less than Ajith Kumar's new release. Both movies belong to the action genre.

Advertisement

All eyes are on the first week, which will help in determining the frontrunner between Jaat and Good Bad Ugly.

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly are running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for these movies yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Jaat Extended Opening Weekend Box Office: Collects Rs 39 crore in 4 days; Second biggest for Sunny Deol