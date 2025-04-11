Jack Box Office Day 1: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s spy action comedy off to below-par start with Rs 1.5 crore opening

After much pre-release buzz and curiosity, Jack, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, opened in theaters, but the numbers haven’t quite lived up to expectations. With a first-day collection of around Rs 1.5 crore from the worldwide Telugu box office, the spy action comedy has taken a shaky step into the weekend.

Advance bookings hinted at a modest start, pulling in Rs 1.18 crore across 2,085 shows all over India. But as early reviews and audience reactions poured in, particularly after the USA premieres and early Telugu shows, the enthusiasm clearly took a hit. By 7 PM, Siddhu's Jack had only managed to rake in Rs 1.49 crore from 1,455 shows, with occupancy struggling to cross the 20% mark, which is a below-par collection owing to the fact that the young hero's previous film was a blockbuster. His last outing, the sequel of the superhit DJ Tillu, Tillu Square, collected Rs. 14.50 crore from the Indian box office on Day 1, of which Rs 13 crore was clocked in Telugu states alone.

So, what went wrong? For one, the film’s approach to its central theme has drawn flak. Viewers found it hard to digest how a story centered around a national security mission and the pursuit of terrorists could be handled in such a flippant, comic tone. Director Bommarillu Bhaskar’s attempt to mix serious geopolitics with slapstick humor hasn’t gone down well.

Siddhu, known for his energetic and offbeat performance in DJ Tillu, seems to have tried channeling the same spirit here. But audiences felt that this quirky energy didn’t quite fit the persona of an RAA agent. The result? A mismatch between role and performance weakened the film’s impact. At the same time, Vaishnavi Chaitanya's presence also didn't live up to her debut film Baby hype. While she was given a poor role, surely those 4-5 scenes also didn't help much for her to grab attention or deliver some knockout performance.

While Jack had the potential to bring something different to the spy genre, director Bommarillu Bhaskar's unusual blend of comedy and national threat may have missed the mark. With word-of-mouth playing a huge role in the days ahead, the film now waits to see whether it can bounce back over the weekend or quietly fade from the radar.

