Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth film cross Rs. 100 crores Overseas and Rs. 200 crores Worldwide
Rajinikanth's Jailer has emerged biggest overseas opener for Tamil films. The worldwide gross of the Jailer crossed Rs. 200 crores mark, with Rs. 216 crores approx total to date.
Jailer has emerged biggest opener for the Tamil film industry internationally, raking in USD 12.20 million / Rs. 100 crores in three days. Previously, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was the biggest opener with USD 12.35 million in its three days but those were three days of the weekend with a Friday release, while here the third day is a weekday Thursday. The four-day extended weekend for the Rajinikanth starrer will be USD 15 million plus as against USD 13.15 million of PS-1.
The film had a strong start on Thursday with USD 4.70 million and then held remarkably well on Friday with USD 3.40 million. It went over USD 4 million again on Saturday with solid growth in all markets. South Indian films are typically frontloaded affairs overseas, especially when the reception is not up to mark, in that case, they fizzle out rather quickly. If the reception is good, they do well over the weekend, which is what happened here.
North America is the top performing market for the film with nearly USD 4 million in three days. Middle East has done exceedingly well with USD 3.35 million, which is the best start ever for a Tamil film. Big Tamil hotspot Malaysia has broken the weekend record for Tamil films, grossing RM 7.50 million plus in 3 days. On Saturday it went on to collect RM 3 million plus, which is a first for an Indian film. Similarly, all other markets have done well whether in the East or West.
The worldwide gross of the film also crossed Rs. 200 crores mark, with Rs. 216 crores approx total to date. The four-day extended weekend will be close to Rs. 300 crores mark. The film will easily surpass Rs. 400 crores in the full run, in fact, Rs. 450 crores is a lock at this point. It needs to be seen if it can go for the Rs. 500 crores mark, a lot will depend on how it holds post-Independence day, signs so far are all good.
The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jailer is as follows:
North America: USD 3,900,000
Middle East: USD 3,350,000
Australia/NZ: USD 600,000
Malaysia: USD 1,700,000 approx
Singapore: USD 700,000
Rest of Asia: USD 300,000
United Kingdom: USD 725,000
France: USD 275,000
Europe: USD 550,000
Rest of World: USD 100,000
Total: USD 12,200,000 / Rs. 100 crores
