Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer has HUGE Saturday in India, Crosses 100cr in 3 days

Jailer had an outstanding Saturday at the Indian box office, as it recorded phenomenal growth in collections. The film collected Rs. 37.50 crores yesterday, more than 30 per cent growth from the day before. Growth in bizz was universal across the board both in and outside Tamil Nadu. The total box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office has exceeded Rs. 100 crores, with three days sum of Rs. 115.50 crores.

The Rajinikanth starrer is heading for Rs. 150 crores plus four-day extended weekend. There is a big national holiday on Tuesday which will likely see numbers get around Saturday or Sunday level. Monday should also benefit from spillover and holiday eve. The six-day number should easily go over Rs. 200 crores.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 50 crores

Friday: Rs. 28 crores

Saturday: Rs. 37.50 crores

Total: Rs. 115.50 crores

The film collected Rs. 18 crores plus in Tamil Nadu yesterday, which takes its total to Rs. 54 crores plus. The four days weekend in the state will be close to Rs. 75 crores and will surpass the Rs. 100 crores mark on Tuesday. The film is faring even better outside Tamil Nadu, whether it is Kerala or Telugu states or Karnataka, with Tamil Nadu making less than half of the nationwide gross. All three of them will easily go over Rs. 40 crores in full run, perhaps even Rs. 50 crores if Karnataka manages to do so, with Telugu states looking to cruise past that while Kerala also is in a comfortable position. Even North India saw a big growth yesterday with business doubling from Friday.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 54.25 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 21 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 20 crores

Kerala: Rs. 16.75 crores

North India: Rs. 3.50 crores

Total: Rs. 115.50 crores

