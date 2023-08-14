Jailer box office collections: Rajinikanth starrer posts HUGE overseas weekend of USD 16 million

Jailer had a mad four days extended weekend overseas earning USD 15.75 million. The Rajinikanth starrer is not only the biggest overseas opener for Tamil film industry but also the fourth biggest ever for any Indian film, beating likes of KGF 2, Padmaavat and Dhoom 3. The only films ahead of it are Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and RRR, with the last one only ahead in the US, outside the US it was way behind Jailer.

Jailer Is The Second Highest Grossing Rajinikanth Film In Just 4 Days

The worldwide extended weekend for Jailer stands at Rs. 292 crores approx, making it the second highest grossing Rajini film in just four days, beating Enthiran and Kabali. The film will cross Rs. 300 crores benchmark today and Rs. 400 crores within first week of run.

One can go in detail writing for each and every market as the film scored everywhere whether Australia in Oceania or Singapore in Asia or France in Europe or Canada in Americas. To pick the three standout plays for the film, they were the Middle East, Malaysia and North America.

In the Middle East, it earned USD 4.50 million in four days, making it the fourth biggest opening ever after Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and Sultan. In Qatar, the film actually managed to outsell Pathaan with 74K admits vs 72K of Pathaan. Malaysia broke the first weekend record for Indian films, with estimates putting the four days number around RM 10 million. The actuals will arrive later in the day.

Jailer Can Breach The 25 Million Dollar Mark Internationally If It Holds Strongly After The Phenomenal First Weekend

The South Indian films are typically frontloaded affair but the opening is big enough to lock the USD 20 million full run. The film will target a finish somewhere around USD 22-23 million, with a good enough shot at USD 25 million.

The territorial breakdown for overseas box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

North America: USD 4,750,000

Middle East: USD 4,500,000

Australia/NZ: USD 750,000

Malaysia: USD 2,200,000 approx

Singapore: USD 900,000

Rest of Asia: USD 400,000

United Kingdom: USD 925,000

France: USD 400,000

Europe: USD 800,000

Rest of World: USD 125,000

Total: USD 15,750,000 / Rs. 131 crores

