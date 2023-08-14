Jailer All India Box Office: Rajinikanth's film has excellent opening weekend; Collects Rs 161 crore in 4 days

Jailer had an excellent Sunday at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 45 crores approx. This marks a 20 per cent growth from Saturday and just 10 percent down from its first day. The fill actually had higher Sunday than the first day in Tamil Nadu and Kerala but Karnataka and Nizam were down from the first day, which kept the overall number lower. Make no mistake, the film is doing exceptionally well in Karnataka and Nizam, just that it had way bigger release on the first day versus yesterday.

The total box office collections of Rajinikanth starrer in India have hit Rs. 161 crores in four days extended weekend. There is a big national holiday on Tuesday, which should also aid collections in the evening today. The film will cross Rs. 200 crores tomorrow, more like close to Rs. 225 crores.

The box office collections of Jailer at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday: Rs. 50.25 crores

Friday: Rs. 28 crores

Saturday: Rs. 38 crores

Sunday: Rs. 45.25 crores

Total: Rs. 161.50 crores

In Tamil Nadu, the film has collected Rs. 76 crores approx in four days, which is ahead of Vikram but slightly behind PS-1. There are two other films ahead of it. The pre-sales for Monday are strong and then Tuesday may again get close to Rs. 20 crore. The seven-day numbers of the film will be second highest of all time behind PS-1. The full run of the film looks like will be in Vikram thereabouts, depending on how it holds post Wednesday, will decide whether it will be over or under.

The film is actually doing better outside Tamil Nadu, making more than half of India number. On the strength of business outside Tamil Nadu, the film will comfortably cross Rs. 350 crores in India as compared to PS-1 (Rs. 326 crores) and Vikram (Rs. 309 crores).

In Telugu states, the film was beating local Telugu biggie Bhola Shankar on Sunday, with the four-day number touching Rs. 30 crores. The trend during the weekend is very strong, it is possible that the film hit Rs. 50 crores by Thursday.

Kerala managed to score the second-highest weekend ever in the state behind KGF 2. Once again the trend is incredibly strong, hitting Rs. 7 crores on Sunday. The film should comfortably go over Rs. 50 crores in full run and will be targeting the top five grossers in the state.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Jailer is as follows:

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 75.75 crores approx

AP/TS: Rs. 30.50 crores

Karnataka: Rs. 26.50 crores

Kerala: Rs. 24 crores

North India: Rs. 4.75 crores

Total: Rs. 161.50 crore

