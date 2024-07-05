Kalki 2898 AD remained flat on the last weekday of the first week, collecting Rs. 28 crore at the Indian box office and concluding its eight-day extended first week with a total of Rs. 469 crore. There was a jump in collections in Telugu states due to schools being closed while experiencing normal drops in other regions.

Internationally, the film added another USD 1 million on Thursday, with the United States contributing a remarkable USD 650K thanks to the Independence Day holiday The off-shore total through Thursday is USD 21.80 million (Rs. 182 crore), bringing the worldwide total to Rs. 651 crore. Kalki 2898 AD is now the highest-grossing film for Prabhas, other than SS Rajamouli directed Baahubali 2.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 101.00 Cr. Friday Rs. 64.50 Cr. Saturday Rs. 73.50 Cr. Sunday Rs. 99.00 Cr. Monday Rs. 41.50 Cr. Tuesday Rs. 33.00 Cr. Wednesday Rs. 28.50 Cr. Thursday Rs. 28.00 Cr. Total Rs. 469.00 Cr.

The Telugu states remain the top collecting region for the film after the first week, amassing Rs. 197.50 crore. North India follows closely with Rs. 182 crore. The Telugu states are set to cross the Rs. 200 crore milestone today, becoming only the fourth film ever to do so after Baahubali 2, RRR, and Salaar. Similarly, Nizam will surpass Rs. 100 crore today, also making it the fourth film to achieve this milestone after the aforementioned titles

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 121.50 Cr. 197.50 Cr. Nizam 58.75 Cr. 98.00 Cr. Ceeded 16.25 Cr. 23.25 Cr. Andhra 46.50 Cr. 76.25 Cr. Karnataka 22.00 Cr. 43.25 Cr. Tamil Nadu 13.00 Cr. 27.50 Cr. Kerala 8.00 Cr. 18.75 Cr. North India 79.50 Cr. 182.00 Cr. INDIA 244.00 Cr. 469.00 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 500 crore.

