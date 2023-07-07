Top highest grossing Punjabi films worldwide of all time: Gippy Grewal's Carry on Jatta 3 tops

Carry on Jatta 3 has become the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film of all time globally, surpassing its predecessor, Carry on Jatta 2, just eight days after its release. The highest-grossing Punjabi language film is the Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, which grossed $11 million-plus last year. Carry on Jatta 3 is expected to cross that in the coming days. Led by Gippy Grewal and featuring an ensemble cast of comedy powerhouses including Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Nasir Chinyoti, and Karamjit Anmol, the film has grossed over Rs. 64 crores as of yesterday. The domestic and overseas box office split for the film is quite even, with Rs. 32.25 crores coming from India and Rs. 32 crores ($3.90 million) internationally.

In India, the film is currently the fourth highest grosser ever and will climb to the second spot over the weekend, before eventually topping Carry on Jatta 2 for the top spot. Similarly, overseas also it is not the top grosser yet but is going to top Chal Mera Putt 2, possibly by Sunday itself.

The highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time at the worldwide box office are as follows:

Carry on Jatta 3: Rs. 64.25 crores (8 days) Carry on Jatta 2: Rs. 61.50 crores Saunkan Saunkne: Rs. 59 crores Chal Mera Putt 2: Rs. 58 crores Honsla Rakh: Rs. 57 crores Shadaa: Rs. 55.25 crores Chaar Sahibzaade: Rs. 52 crores Jodi: Rs. 45.50 crores Kali Jotta: Rs. 42 crores Sardaar Ji: Rs. 40 crores

The last few years saw multiple films cluttering around Rs. 50-60 crores zone. The overseas market, particularly Canada, has seen big growth, with films often collecting more overseas than at the Indian box office. It was possible that a film could be in top grossers worldwide without India giving the level of numbers that was required say six years back. While the potential for higher global earnings existed, many films failed to perform strongly either in the domestic or international market. Carry on Jatta 3 is finally getting numbers in both places and has the opportunity to reach the Rs. 100 crores mark.

Note: The reporting methodology for gross numbers of films in Canada by comScore in North America is flawed. The Canadian gross, which is in Canadian dollars, is directly added to the US gross without conversion to US dollars. This leads to slightly inflated reported figures for the combined US and Canada box office. The actual gross numbers for these films in the list will be slightly lower, ranging from Rs. 1-4 crores per film.

To maintain the consistency with how North American numbers are taken as it is for other films, the same is done here but for Punjabi films Canada makes up for a much higher share, so the impact is higher and thus needed to be noted. With the increasing growth in the Canadian market, in future, numbers for all films will be corrected.

