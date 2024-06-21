Jatt and Juliet 3 box office: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa film off to a Record Advance

The advance for Jatt and Juliet 3 opened today at select locations and the tickets started moving. At the time of writing, the film has crossed 1000 ticket sales at the national chains, mostly from properties in Punjab and Delhi city. The big advance locations like PVR Elante and PVR Pacific Shubash Nagar have sold more than 100 tickets while there are several others with 50-plus tickets sold.

Punjabi films aren’t big on advance or at least not a week out of release. Normally the advance will pick up on day or two before the release and then walkups drive the business. However, Jatt and Juliet 3 has shown the initial rush and that shows signs of what’s to come.

Jatt and Juliet, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, is the biggest film franchise in the Punjabi film industry along with Carry on Jatta. The first two instalments were All Time Blockbusters that elevated the business of Punjabi films to levels never seen before. Now after eleven years, the third instalment is releasing and the expectations are the same.

The film is expected to set new opening records for Punjabi films, though one big roadblock will be the clash with Kalki. Even though Kalki won’t be much of a competitor for Jatt and Juliet 3 in Punjab, it will take away some showcasing and that could prove to be the difference between records and not. More will be known as we move closer to release, the strong advance for Jatt and Juliet 3 will likely be helping its case.

The advance for Jatt and Juliet 3 is also strong overseas. In Canada, more than 6K tickets worth CAD 80K plus are sold for the weekend, of which 2K are for the first day. Similarly, Australia is also pre-selling at record levels for Punjabi films with close to AUD 50K advance for the weekend.

If all goes as expected, Jatt and Juliet 3 will put some colossal numbers next week worldwide, which is something Punjabi film industry direly needs at this point.



