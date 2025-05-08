When Diljit Dosanjh didn't have a manager to discuss Udta Punjab on his behalf, here's how he bagged the crime drama

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most rapidly growing Indian stars globally. From being a popular Punjabi singer-actor to achieving nationwide love for his art and then going global, there has been no stopping for him. But did you know, that the much-loved artist didn't have a manager when he was approached for his Bollywood debut film Udta Punjab?

Back in 2022, during an interview with Film Companion, Diljit opened up about not having a manager when he was approached for Udta Punjab. The singer-actor recalled when he received a call from the makers of the film, he was asked to send his manager for discussion. "Manager to koi tha nahi (I didn't have a manager)," he quipped.

When asked if he told the makers he didn't have a manager or hired one the next day, Diljit added that he requested his then-friend and now-manager Sonali Singh to visit them as a favor. Recalling his humble beginnings, the singer-actor said that his career started by performing at marriages, hence he never says no to anything.

"Sonali jaanti thi mujhe. Maine kaha, 'Sonali yaar tu jaa, aur jaa ke naa tu baat karke aa. Film hame karni hai, aive na tu aisi waisi baat kar dena ke film hamari haath se choot jaaye. Hindi film hame pehli mil rahi hai, to unko bol paise vese nahi chahiye ham film karenge bas'. (I knew Sonali and hence asked her to visit the makers to finalize the film. 'I have to do the film, so don't say anything that I end up losing the opportunity. I am being offered my first Hindi film so tell them that I don't want any acting fees')," he said while adding that he made her cram all the words she had to say and even double-checked with her after she returned.

Udta Punjab, an crime drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh released in 2016. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, it was one of the most discussed films of that year.

