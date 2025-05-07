Sonam Kapoor shares the same emotions as all of us upon seeing Diljit Dosanjh’s MET Gala 2025 look; check out

Ever since news of Diljit Dosanjh making his MET Gala debut made headlines, his fans waited with bated breath to see what he would wear to the fashionable fundraiser. Well, he definitely didn’t disappoint anyone and turned up looking like an Indian prince. A while ago, Sonam Kapoor heaped praise on his look and stated that he indeed looked very handsome. Check it out!

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh has always traveled across the globe, proudly flaunting his Indian roots abroad. Even at Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, he turned up donning a white kurta and tehmat with a white pagri and black vest. Hence, when it came to walking the blue carpet of the MET Gala 2025, he had to do it all in his own way. TBH, he didn't just give his own special twist to the event’s theme, but also outshone many biggies with his royal look.

A while ago, on May 7, 2025, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and reposted pictures of the Punjabi singer from the coveted fashion event. While she complimented celebrity stylist Abhilasha Devnani for curating such an impressive look, Kapoor also heaped praise on Dosanjh. Captioning the image, the Neerja actress penned, “Congratulations my darling @ abhilashatd, you crushed it. @diljitdosanjh looked so handsome.”

Sonam Kapoor is mighty impressed with Diljit Dosanjh’s MET Gala 2025 look:

Advertisement

While Diljit brought his turban, his culture, and his mother tongue, Punjabi, to the international event and made history, the credit also goes to the stylist, Abhilasha Devnani, who put his vision to reality. After the event, Devnani expressed how fortunate she was to dress up the Indian actor-singer for the occasion.

Sharing multiple images of the Crew actor from the blue carpet, she penned, “MET 2025 has truly been one of the most surreal experiences of my life! Thank you @diljitdosanjh paaji for believing in me and giving me the opportunity on a such a large global platform to showcase your vision. I’m also forever greatful for having the best mentor a girl can have @rheakapoor. Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and always having my back.” (sic)

For the unknown, Diljit wore the custom-made outfit created by designer Prabal Gurung. On the cape he donned, he got the map of Punjab embroidered along with the Gurmukhi alphabet, paying homage to his roots.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A love letter to Punjab in every stitch: Here's what text on Diljit Dosanjh’s cape at MET Gala 2025 really means