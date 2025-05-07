Diljit Dosanjh's funny review of the breakfast served to him post MET Gala 2025 is sure to leave you ROFL: WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh is a lover, a foodie traveler, and a pookie who knows how to lift the spirits of the people around him with his funny antics. Oftentimes, he is seen cooking a comforting meal in his kitchen paired with his epic commentary. He did the same when he was served a high-end Louis Vuitton breakfast post MET Gala 2025. Check it out!

Advertisement

It’s always a good idea to head to Diljit Dosanjh’s social media handle and binge-watch his hilarious videos on days when you’re feeling low and meh! The actor-singer’s funny commentary on everything and anything is looked forward to by many fans. Yet again, he got the internet laughing out loud by reviewing the breakfast served to him post MET Gala 2025 in his statement style.

The viral video opens with the Amar Singh Chamkila star giving a peek of the truffle eggs that were served to him from the house of luxury designer, Louis Vuitton. Reviewing the dish, the Punjabi celebrity said in his mother tongue, “They say ‘We want to do Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. Come eat Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. This is truffle eggs. They have put our hot makhani sauce on eggs. What is this?”

It was followed by a visual of half an avocado resting on a red soup, beautifully decorated with edible flowers and other condiments. Giving his epic commentary on it, the Crew actor said, “Wow, what a beautiful, very cute. I wondered what would come next, but they served avocado with all this on top and some tomato. After MET Gala this is funny story bro.”

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh reviews MET Gala 2025 breakfast:

Diljit sure knows how to keep his audience entertained. Having said that, he also knows how to proudly wear his culture and roots while travelling abroad. At the recently-conducted MET Gala 2025, the artist made heads turn and got the internet buzzing with his royal look.

He walked the blue carpet in a bespoke ivory and gold sherwani by designer Prabal Gurung. He flaunted his Punjabi heritage by carrying the lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan and jewels inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's iconic Patiala necklace.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares the same emotions as all of us upon seeing Diljit Dosanjh’s MET Gala 2025 look; check out