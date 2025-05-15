Bollywood Newswrap, May 15: Anushka-Virat head to next destination from Mumbai; Boney Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh's exit from No Entry 2

After flying to Delhi and returning from Vrindavan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were again spotted heading to their next destination from Mumbai. After reports of Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2 made headlines, producer Boney Kapoor broke his silence.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 15, 2025:

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off from Mumbai

A couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted heading to New Delhi from Mumbai. Later, they made a spiritual trip to Vrindavan. After returning from the temple town, the celebrity couple was once again spotted at Mumbai’s private airport, heading to a new undisclosed location.

2. Boney Kapoor opens up on Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2

Opening up on Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2, producer Boney Kapoor exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Yes, there are date issues, but certainly no creative differences. That is absolutely false. We are trying our best to work the dates out,” Boney Kapoor shared.

3. Kartik Aaryan, Anurag Basu join hands for yet-untitled musical

Yet again, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kartik Aaryan and Anurag Basu are working on the teaser of the Bhushan Kumar-produced film. According to an insider, around 70 percent of the shoot for the yet-untitled love story is wrapped up. “With a schedule break now, Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan are working to unveil a teaser of the film within the next 30 days. The work on the teaser is presently underway,” stated the source, adding that Kartik resumes the final leg with Anurag Basu in August. Moreover, the film is on track for a Diwali 2025 release.

4. Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-led Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release date announced

Maddock Films’ Dinesh Vijan, along with Amazon MGM Studios and PVRInox officially announced that Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-led Bhool Chuk Maaf will hit cinemas on May 23, 2025. Dinesh said, “As our surroundings begin to heal, we are especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart.” A new trailer of the Karan Sharma-directed comic caper is expected to drop soon.

5. Sneha Ullal reacts as Lucky directors claim that Arpita introduced them to her

In an exclusive chat with Hindi Rush, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the directors of Lucky: No Time for Love, claimed that Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, introduced Sneha Ullal to them. Reacting to it, the actress said, “Acha? Aise Hua?”

