Mastaney becomes Second highest grossing Punjabi film after Carry on Jatta 3 at worldwide box office

Mastaney has emerged as the second highest-grossing Punjabi film in the industry's history. The Tarsem Jassar - Gurpreet Ghuggi led religious-historical film has grossed Rs. 69 crores worldwide in its first two weeks, second only to Carry on Jatta 3, which grossed over Rs. 100 crores two months back.

In India, the film has grossed Rs. 28 crores, which is the fifth highest ever for Punjabi films behind Carry on Jatta 3, Carry on Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne and Shadaa. The film took a big hit on its third Friday yesterday with the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which has made it tough to challenge Shadaa and Saunkan Saunkne. There were speculations of the film doing even bigger numbers after the first weekend due to religious themes but that didn’t eventually happen, nevertheless, it is a huge Blockbuster.

Overseas, however, Mastaney is simply phenomenal with nearly USD 5 million in two weeks. Carry on Jatta 3 is the top Punjabi film internationally with USD 5.90 million, but that includes USD 800K from Pakistan which is missing for Mastaney. Elsewhere, Mastaney has caught up with CoJ 3 and will cross it this weekend. The film is already highest highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time in Australia and New Zealand, and will soon take the title in North America, where the second week was higher than the first. A small market like Italy has crossed EUR 100K, which is simply a phenomenal result, probably the highest for an Indian film.

The box office collections of Mastaney are as follows:

India: Rs. 28 crores

North America: USD 2.75 million

Australia: USD 1.05 million

New Zealand: USD 0.24 million

Middle East: USD 0.16 million

United Kingdom: USD 0.35 million

Italy: USD 0.13 million

Rest of Europe: USD 0.20 million

Rest of World: USD 0.10 million

Overseas: USD 4.98 million / Rs. 41 crores

Worldwide: Rs. 69 crores

About Mastaney Movie

Mastaney is a Punjabi historical action drama film. Tarsem Jassar and Gurpreet Ghuggi take on the lead roles, supported by Simi Chahal and Karamjit Anmol. The film unfolds in the backdrop of 1739, when Nader Shah's formidable army faced an unexpected assault by Sikh rebels. Nader initially seeks their arrest, but his plans unravel. To navigate the situation, five ordinary men are recruited to portray Sikh rebels, leading to a transformative journey as they discover the true essence of Sikhism over time.