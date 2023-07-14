Carry on Jatta 3 box office collection: Gippy Grewal film is All Time Blockbuster, Set for 50 crores in India

Carry on Jatta 3 has become the first All Time Blockbuster from Punjabi film Industry in the last five years. Its predecessor, Carry on Jatta 2, was the last film from the industry to achieve this feat in 2018. In total, since 2010, there have been nine films that can be classified as All Time Blockbusters, they are discussed ahead in the story.

The comedy trequel led by Gippy Grewal has amassed a phenomenal box office collection of over Rs. 45 crores in India within just two weeks of its release. The film is on track to cross the Rs. 50 crores mark in the domestic market. The film did see a drop in collections on Monday, in part due to floods caused by heavy rains in North India, but stabilised well over the next three days with minor drops. The worldwide biz for the film has reached Rs. 87 crores, there is still a solid shot at hitting Rs. 100 crores. Carry on Jatta 3 is already the highest grossing Punjabi film worldwide.

The box office collections of Carry on Jatta 3 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 32.80 crores (8 days)



2nd Friday: Rs. 1.80 crores

Rs. 1.80 crores 2nd Saturday: Rs. 3.20 crores

Rs. 3.20 crores 2nd Sunday: Rs. 3.85 crores

Rs. 3.85 crores 2nd Monday: Rs. 1.05 crore

Rs. 1.05 crore 2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1 crore

Rs. 1 crore 2nd Wednesday: Rs. 0.80 crores

Rs. 0.80 crores 2nd Thursday: Rs. 0.75 crores



Rs. 0.75 crores Total: Rs. 45.25 crores

Over the last decade, the Punjabi film industry has experienced significant growth and success. It all began with the release of "Mel Karade Rabba" in 2010, which grossed over Rs. 5 crores in India. The subsequent year, "Jihne Mera Dil Luteya" ignited the comedy genre in the industry. During this time, the emergence of multiplexes in Punjab further fueled the industry's expansion, with numerous plexes opening across the state.

This growth was evident as the business doubled the following year with the releases of "Jatt and Juliet" and "Carry on Jatta," both crossing the Rs. 10 crores mark and becoming the first Punjabi films to achieve this feat. In 2013, "Jatt and Juliet 2" continued the upward trajectory, followed by "Chaar Sahibzade" in 2014, which surpassed the Rs. 20 crores benchmark. By 2015, the top-grossing film had multiplied fivefold, with "Sardar Ji" reaching Rs. 25 crores.

Things slowed a bit after that, missing the regular upward trajectory that was seen in the last five years. Several factors contributed to this, including the plateauing of new plexes opening, which had reached their saturation point, and the mixed reception of some big films. Additionally, the industry's biggest star, Diljit Dosanjh, began to divert his focus towards his Bollywood career, which probably affected his Punjabi films during the time. Nevertheless, Carry on Jatta 2 caught up in 2018 and cleared Rs. 30 crores and Rs. 40 crores benchmarks.

That however proved to be one off, with the next ATBB coming only this year. There was Shadaa in 2019 which came close, and probably would have if not for competition from Kabir Singh. The Punjabi industry has evolved since then as there are more hits than there were say ten years ago, not just the big grossers. There is also higher growth overseas due to increased migration to Canada in recent years, with the market almost tripling if not more in a matter of few years, arguably curtailing the domestic market.

About Carry on Jatta 3 movie

Carry on Jatta 3 is the third instalment in the hit Punjabi comedy film series ‘Carry on Jatta’ and the sequel to Carry on Jatta 2, which is highest grossing Punjabi film to date. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sonam Bajwa who leads a comedy ensemble of Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol.

Where To Watch Carry on Jatta 3

Carry On Jatta 3 can be watched at a theatre near you.

