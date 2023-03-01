Advertisement
Jawan

Hindi

Action
Thriller

07 Sep 2023 | U/A | 165 Mins

Verdict India:

All Time Blockbuster

Verdict Worldwide:

All Time Blockbuster

Box Office Collection

Opening Day 73.50 cr.
India Gross Collection 666.00 cr.
Overseas Gross Collection 339.00 cr.
Worldwide Gross Collection 1,005.00 cr.

India Box Office Collection

Schedule Amount (nett.)
Opening Day 73.50 cr.
End of Opening Weekend 203.00 cr.
Week 1 364.50 cr.
Week 2 143.50 cr.
Lifetime Collection 549.00 cr.

Day Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount (nett.) Performance
Day 1 73.50 cr. -
Day 2 53.50 cr. 27 %  Red Box
Day 3 76.00 cr. 42 %  Red Box
Day 4 79.50 cr. 5 %  Red Box
Day 5 32.00 cr. 60 %  Red Box
Day 6 26.50 cr. 17 %  Red Box
Day 7 23.50 cr. 11 %  Red Box
Day 8 20.00 cr. 15 %  Red Box
Day 9 18.50 cr. 8 %  Red Box
Day 10 31.50 cr. 70 %  Red Box
Day 11 36.00 cr. 14 %  Red Box
Day 12 15.00 cr. 58 %  Red Box
Day 13 13.50 cr. 10 %  Red Box
Day 14 9.00 cr. 33 %  Red Box
Day 15 7.50 cr. 17 %  Red Box
Day 16 7.00 cr. 7 %  Red Box
Day 17 11.75 cr. 68 %  Red Box
Day 18 14.75 cr. 26 %  Red Box

Week Wise Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Week 1 364.50 cr. -
Week 2 143.50 cr. 61 %  Red Box

Weekend Box Office Collection

day Amount Performance
Weekend 1 203.00 cr. -
Weekend 2 70.00 cr. 66 %  Red Box
Weekend 3 26.25 cr. 63 %  Red Box

Overseas Box Office Collection

Day Amount
Opening Day 37.50 cr.
Opening Weekend 142.00 cr.
Week 1 220.00 cr.
Top Overseas Gross 339.00 cr.

Jawan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer does monster business and emerges the highest grossing Bollywood film

Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara wrecks havoc at the box office and breaks many records in India and worldwide.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Sep 28, 2023   |  06:22 PM IST
Share
Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan outgrosses every Bollywood film in its glorious theatrical run (Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment)

Key Highlight

  • Jawan outgrosses all Bollywood films in just a little over 3 weeks.
  • Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second Rs 1000 crore worldwide grosser after Pathaan.
  • Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second all time grosser of 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, officially emerged as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language on its 22nd day at the Indian box office. To note, the SRK-Atlee film emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film over its third weekend itself with the dubbed versions contributing over 10 percent of the biz. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continued its triumphant run at the box office despite the arrival of two new Bollywood releases, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. It infact saw a spike in its collections due to lucrative booking offers and one can't rule out the possibility of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer emerging as the most preferred movie choice for its fourth consecutive weekend.

 

Jawan Breaks All Initial And Lifetime Box Office Records For Indian Films

Jawan broke initial box office records and also lifetime box office records. Not many Indian films can boast of a similar feat. Interestingly, the last two Bollywood films to break opening and lifetime records were SRK's very own films Chennai Express and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has returned with a bang and his third release of the year, Dunki, is still to release, which was always considered to be his most awaited of the three films for the year. Jawan and Pathaan are the highest grossing Indian fillms of the year so far. Both films have grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide and now it is to be seen which film joins Pathaan and Jawan in this coveted club.

 

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections
1 Rs 64 crores
2 Rs 47 crores
3 Rs 68 crores
4 Rs 70 crores
5 Rs 29.50 crores
6 Rs 23.50 crores
7 Rs 20.75 crores
8 Rs 17.75 crores
9 Rs 17 crores
10 Rs 29.50 crores
11 Rs 33.50 crores
12 Rs 13.50 crores
13 Rs 12.50 crores
14 Rs 8.50 crores 
15 Rs 7.25 crores
16 Rs 7 crores
17 Rs 11.25 crores
18 Rs 13.50 crores
19 Rs 4.75 crores
20 Rs 4.25 crores
21 Rs 4.30 crores
22 Rs 6.20 crores (expected)
Total Rs 513.50 crores nett in 22 days in Hindi

With another Rs 57 crores from dubbed versions, the all India nett total of Jawan stands at over Rs 570 crores after 22 days. In its full run, it shall have done over Rs 625 crores of nett India business and over Rs 1100 crores of gross worldwide business.

 

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

 

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani

A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the f...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

