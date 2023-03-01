Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, officially emerged as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language on its 22nd day at the Indian box office. To note, the SRK-Atlee film emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film over its third weekend itself with the dubbed versions contributing over 10 percent of the biz. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continued its triumphant run at the box office despite the arrival of two new Bollywood releases, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. It infact saw a spike in its collections due to lucrative booking offers and one can't rule out the possibility of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer emerging as the most preferred movie choice for its fourth consecutive weekend.

Jawan Breaks All Initial And Lifetime Box Office Records For Indian Films

Jawan broke initial box office records and also lifetime box office records. Not many Indian films can boast of a similar feat. Interestingly, the last two Bollywood films to break opening and lifetime records were SRK's very own films Chennai Express and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has returned with a bang and his third release of the year, Dunki, is still to release, which was always considered to be his most awaited of the three films for the year. Jawan and Pathaan are the highest grossing Indian fillms of the year so far. Both films have grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide and now it is to be seen which film joins Pathaan and Jawan in this coveted club.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 8.50 crores 15 Rs 7.25 crores 16 Rs 7 crores 17 Rs 11.25 crores 18 Rs 13.50 crores 19 Rs 4.75 crores 20 Rs 4.25 crores 21 Rs 4.30 crores 22 Rs 6.20 crores (expected) Total Rs 513.50 crores nett in 22 days in Hindi

With another Rs 57 crores from dubbed versions, the all India nett total of Jawan stands at over Rs 570 crores after 22 days. In its full run, it shall have done over Rs 625 crores of nett India business and over Rs 1100 crores of gross worldwide business.

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

