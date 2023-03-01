All Time Blockbuster
All Time Blockbuster
|Opening Day
|73.50 cr.
|India Gross Collection
|666.00 cr.
|Overseas Gross Collection
|339.00 cr.
|Worldwide Gross Collection
|1,005.00 cr.
|Schedule
|Amount (nett.)
|Opening Day
|73.50 cr.
|End of Opening Weekend
|203.00 cr.
|Week 1
|364.50 cr.
|Week 2
|143.50 cr.
|Lifetime Collection
|549.00 cr.
|day
|Amount (nett.)
|Performance
|Day 1
|73.50 cr.
|-
|Day 2
|53.50 cr.
|27 %
|Day 3
|76.00 cr.
|42 %
|Day 4
|79.50 cr.
|5 %
|Day 5
|32.00 cr.
|60 %
|Day 6
|26.50 cr.
|17 %
|Day 7
|23.50 cr.
|11 %
|Day 8
|20.00 cr.
|15 %
|Day 9
|18.50 cr.
|8 %
|Day 10
|31.50 cr.
|70 %
|Day 11
|36.00 cr.
|14 %
|Day 12
|15.00 cr.
|58 %
|Day 13
|13.50 cr.
|10 %
|Day 14
|9.00 cr.
|33 %
|Day 15
|7.50 cr.
|17 %
|Day 16
|7.00 cr.
|7 %
|Day 17
|11.75 cr.
|68 %
|Day 18
|14.75 cr.
|26 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Week 1
|364.50 cr.
|-
|Week 2
|143.50 cr.
|61 %
|day
|Amount
|Performance
|Weekend 1
|203.00 cr.
|-
|Weekend 2
|70.00 cr.
|66 %
|Weekend 3
|26.25 cr.
|63 %
|Day
|Amount
|Opening Day
|37.50 cr.
|Opening Weekend
|142.00 cr.
|Week 1
|220.00 cr.
|Top Overseas Gross
|339.00 cr.
Jawan outgrosses every Bollywood film in its glorious theatrical run (Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment)
Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others, officially emerged as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language on its 22nd day at the Indian box office. To note, the SRK-Atlee film emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film over its third weekend itself with the dubbed versions contributing over 10 percent of the biz. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer continued its triumphant run at the box office despite the arrival of two new Bollywood releases, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. It infact saw a spike in its collections due to lucrative booking offers and one can't rule out the possibility of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer emerging as the most preferred movie choice for its fourth consecutive weekend.
Jawan broke initial box office records and also lifetime box office records. Not many Indian films can boast of a similar feat. Interestingly, the last two Bollywood films to break opening and lifetime records were SRK's very own films Chennai Express and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan has returned with a bang and his third release of the year, Dunki, is still to release, which was always considered to be his most awaited of the three films for the year. Jawan and Pathaan are the highest grossing Indian fillms of the year so far. Both films have grossed well over Rs 1000 crores worldwide and now it is to be seen which film joins Pathaan and Jawan in this coveted club.
|Day
|Hindi Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 64 crores
|2
|Rs 47 crores
|3
|Rs 68 crores
|4
|Rs 70 crores
|5
|Rs 29.50 crores
|6
|Rs 23.50 crores
|7
|Rs 20.75 crores
|8
|Rs 17.75 crores
|9
|Rs 17 crores
|10
|Rs 29.50 crores
|11
|Rs 33.50 crores
|12
|Rs 13.50 crores
|13
|Rs 12.50 crores
|14
|Rs 8.50 crores
|15
|Rs 7.25 crores
|16
|Rs 7 crores
|17
|Rs 11.25 crores
|18
|Rs 13.50 crores
|19
|Rs 4.75 crores
|20
|Rs 4.25 crores
|21
|Rs 4.30 crores
|22
|Rs 6.20 crores (expected)
|Total
|Rs 513.50 crores nett in 22 days in Hindi
With another Rs 57 crores from dubbed versions, the all India nett total of Jawan stands at over Rs 570 crores after 22 days. In its full run, it shall have done over Rs 625 crores of nett India business and over Rs 1100 crores of gross worldwide business.
A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.
Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.
