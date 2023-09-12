Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan becomes first Indian film to top Germany box office on Monday

On Thursday, Jawan made cinematic history by becoming the first Indian film to claim the top spot at the Australian box office. Its trailblazing journey continued on Monday when it achieved another remarkable milestone, emerging as the first Indian film to reign supreme at the German box office. As of this moment, Jawan's Monday box office earnings stand at EUR 97,000, surpassing the earnings of the Hollywood release The Equalizer 3, which garnered EUR 93,000. The difference between the two is low but is expected to stay that way as it has for the entire day so far and very few screens left to report. The cumulative box office total for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in Germany over the span of five days has soared to EUR 419,000.

Jawan made its debut in Germany on Thursday, entering the scene at a commendable #3 position and shattering the opening day records for Indian films with EUR 147,000. This success continued on Friday, as the film raked in an additional EUR 150,000. The film could have easily crossed the EUR 500,000 mark for the weekend, but Saturday and Sunday witnessed limited showings due to reduced ticket prices as part of Kino Fest (similar to India's National Cinema Day). Consequently, the screenings of the film were pushed to Monday, and Jawan outperformed all other releases on the weekday.

The German box office has witnessed significant growth in recent years when it comes to Indian films. Just earlier this year, Pathaan shattered all previous records, amassing an astounding EUR 900,000 in earnings. Other films like Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Gadar 2, Kantara, and more have also done very well. One of the key contributors to this success has been the effective distribution strategy employed by the local distributor, Kannada Talkies, who also handled the distribution of Jawan.

Reflecting on the historic achievement of Jawan in Germany, a representative from the distribution company remarked, "Seeing Indian cinema claim the #1 spot, even if just for a day, is a dream come true. This is an enormous accomplishment. Unlike other major international markets, we often have limited showings for Indian films in Germany, usually just one or two screenings per week at a given cinema. To secure a release of this magnitude required meticulous planning, and it was made possible by genuine adoration for SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) in Germany."

Jawan opened with around USD 22 million overseas in the first weekend, for a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 520 crores plus earlier this weekend. Jawan achieved #1 for a day or more in several other major markets including Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Middle East and so on.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

