Joker 2 Box Office Collections: Plummets by 75 percent on its second day in India

Joker 2 plummeted by 75 per cent on its second day in India, earning only around Rs. 1.50 crore. This is a significant fall from its Rs. 5.50 crore opening day, which was bolstered by the national holiday for Gandhi Jayanti. The two-day total of the film stands at Rs. 7 crore approx. Considering how low the collections have fallen on the second day, it could be a struggle to even double that figure over its five-day extended weekend.

While a drop after a national holiday is expected, the magnitude of the decline is surprising. By comparison, the original Joker, which coincidentally also released on Gandhi Jayanti on a Wednesday, eased off by just 35 per cent. That was actually a very strong hold and the film did put strong legs with Rs. 70 crore final gross.

The sharp decline can be attributed to poor audience reception. On the ticketing platform BookMyShow, Joker 2 has a dismal rating of 4.8/10, which is exceptionally low. Typically, a score below 8 indicates mixed reception; for instance, films like Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder fall in the 7.5-8 range. In recent memory, the lowest score for a major Hollywood release was probably 6.7 for Jurassic World: Dominion. Other than that, it's tough to recall a Hollywood blockbuster title that went below 6 and here Joker 2 is well below that at a mere 4.8, making it one of the worst-received major films in recent years.

Joker 2 started its international rollout in most of Europe and South East Asia yesterday, where it grossed USD 8 million approx through Wednesday. It will be opening in the Americas today with preview shows in North America. The worldwide opening for the film is projected to be around USD 125 million, roughly half of what the original had in 2019.

