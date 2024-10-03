Joker 2 India Box Office Collections: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer musical-drama takes an UNDERWHELMING start; Mints Rs 5 crore on Gandhi Jayanti

Joker: Folie à Deux (Joker 2), starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles, has taken an average start at the Indian box office. The musical-drama directed by Todd Philips collected just Rs 5 crore on its opening day in India.

Joker 2 Mints Rs 5 crore On The Opening Day In India

Considering the blockbuster run of its previous installment, Joker 2 has taken an underwhelming start at the global and Indian box office. The movie could open at Rs 5 crore net in India, which is similar to what its previous part earned in 2019, that too in a solo release on the National Holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

In contrast, the previous installment faced a clash with War 2 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Joker 2 Received Average Audience Response; Future Looks Sad In India

The Todd Philips-directed movie has received an average to negative word-of-mouth which has almost sealed its fate at the box office. However, it will be interesting to see if the movie can hold a steady run in the following days and face the new releases on Dussehra.

Hollywood biggies often receive a major contribution from the southern region of India, where the local movies perform well and hold most of the screens. For the record, Devara is doing well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Ajayante Randam Moshanam and Kishkindha Kaandam are giving no roof to other releases in Kerala. Moreover, Lubber Pandhu and Meiyazhagan are showing good hold in Tamil Nadu.

Had Joker 2 met with the superlative response, it would have a knack in South India, but now the future is quite worrisome.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Of Joker: Folie à Deux In India:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5 crore Total Rs 5 crore net in India

Watch Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer:

About Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux is set after Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) shoots Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) dead on his live talk show. Arthur Fleck is institutionalised at Arkham Asylum as he awaits the trial for his crimes as Joker. Arthur is charged with a total of 5 murders. While Arthur's defense attorney tries to prove that it was not Arthur but his alter ego, Joker, that was responsible for the killings and that now he is completely sane, the prosecution representing The State tries to prove that Arthur was totally in control of himself when he murdered civilians and that he has been playing it all along, since. It incidentally becomes the first court case that is televised.

Arthur meets Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) at the asylum and they fall in love. Quinn matches his freak and that's what helps them get along.

Does Arthur really have a split personality or he is totally aware of all his actions? Can Arthur distinguish fiction from reality or does he struggle with it? Has Harley been pretending all along or she is indeed in love with Arthur? What's the verdict of the court case? Watch Joker: Folie à Deux to find out.

Joker: Folie à Deux in Theatres

You can watch Joker Folie à Deux at a theatre near you now.

