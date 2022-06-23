Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Preview: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

Varun Dhawan returns to the big screen after 2 and a half years, whereas Kiara Advani is back after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The duo is joined by Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in this family entertainer revolving around the lives of two couples. The movie was cleared by the CBFC without any cuts and was granted a U/A Certificate with an approved runtime of 2 hours 28 minutes (148 minutes).

With the runtime under check, the makers have managed to fetch good showcasing in the multiplexes. The advance booking started as early as Saturday, as all the release terms were in place much in advance.The bookings started on an encouraging note on Saturday and spiked further on Sunday across the national chains, but there was a dip in pace on Monday and Tuesday. The sale in tickets started to gain momentum from Wednesday evening and with a day left for release, the movie is expected to close with total advance sales in the range of 57,000 to 63,000 at the three national chains. This would be a fair result, setting base for the walk in audience on Friday, especially in times when most of the multiplex oriented films are failing to even take an initial.

As of Thursday afternoon, the bookings in the three chains stands in the vicinity of 37,0000. The team has gone ahead with popular pricing slabs in most of the multiplexes, but its dynamic basis demands, especially in the high end multiplexes. The advance is in the same range as Gangubai Kathiawadi, but better than another June release, Samrat Prithviraj. We have seen in the past that the advance trend doesn't exactly reflect in the one day business. While 83' has sold over 1.05 lakh tickets in the national chain, there was barely a walk in audience for the film, which led to a start in the range of merely 11 crore. Samrart Prithviraj on the other hand had sold approx. 42,000 tickets at the national chains, but the start was much better than what the advance (Rs 10.70 crore) as the walk in audience was high.

This sort of advance should lead to an opening in the range of Rs 8 to 10 crore, but as said before, it's always on the day audience that will decide where the film heads. The industry buzz is positive and if the audience reacts the same way, the film certainly would be a winner. Eventually, it's always the audience who decides the fate of a film, though, we strongly feel the target audience of the film, especially the urban families and urban youth, will appreciate the content. The best business for the film will come in from the top 8 cities, with Delhi and Mumbai leading from the front.

While anything above 8 crore will be a decent start, a double digit opening will put the film in a good position to grow over the weekend, if the critical appreciation matches with the audience talk. As far as screen count is concerned, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is seeing a wide release on around 3000 screens, with about 8000 shows a day in India. (The screen and show count is subject to change, as that's changing by the hour). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for detailed box office reporting on Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

