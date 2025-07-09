F1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt's sports drama ROARS in global markets, surpasses USD 300 million

F1: The Movie has been roaring at the box office these days. Released globally on June 27, the film is headlined by Brad Pitt. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the sports drama has achieved a significant milestone in its theatrical run, surpassing USD 300 million worldwide.

F1: The Movie roars globally, crosses USD 300 million

Also featuring Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem, F1: The Movie will soon complete two weeks of its theatrical run. Made on a massive budget of over USD 200 million, the Brad Pitt starrer has now surpassed USD 300 million in global markets.

F1: The Movie, which is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, earned USD 112.7 million in domestic markets and USD 188.5 million internationally. The cumulative gross collection of the sports drama stands at USD 301.2 million.

Particulars Gross Collections Domestic USD 112.7 million International USD 188.5 million Worldwide USD 301.2 million

F1: The Movie beats Napoleon

F1: The Movie is now the highest-grossing film of Apple Studios. It recently surpassed the global earnings of Apple Studios' 2023 production, Napoleon. The epic war movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, collected USD 221.4 million in its theatrical run.

F1: The Movie is one of Brad Pitt's highest-grossers

F1 has also joined the list of Brad Pitt's highest-grossing films of his career. World War Z (2013), which earned a lifetime gross of USD 540.4 million in global markets, is in the top position.

F1: The Movie is currently locking horns with Jurassic World: Rebirth at the worldwide box office. It is targeting to finish in the range of USD 485 million to USD 515 million.

F1 stars Brad Pitt as retired Formula One racer, Sonny Hayes. Damson Idris is cast as Sonny's teammate and main rival, Joshua Pearce. Kerry Condon plays the role of Sonny's love interest, Kate McKenna.

