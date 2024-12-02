Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Box Office Collections 3rd Weekend: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan's film continues winning hearts; earns Rs 5.60 crore in 17 days

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is winning hearts even after 21 years of its original release. The Nikkhil Advani-directed romantic drama found a significant audience in 2025 and is scoring very well in its re-release.

Kal Ho Naa Ho continues winning hearts in re-release; mints Rs 1.3 crore in 3rd weekend

After a solid start in its re-release, Kal Ho Naa Ho collected Rs 2.1 crore in its opening week. The movie, further, benefitted from no major release and added Rs 2.2 crore in the second week. It entered the third week by minting Rs 35 lakh on Day 15, which coincided with Cinema Lovers Day. The movie further witnessed impressive growth and earned over Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh on Day 16 and Day 17, respectively.

The total cume of Kal Ho Naa Ho currently stands at Rs 5.60 crore net at the Indian box office in 17 days of re-release.

Kal Ho Naa Ho secures a successful re-run; can it survive against the Pushpa 2 storm?

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Shah Rukh Khan movie holds a special place among his fans. The movie has already secured a successful re-run and is expected to end its third week somewhere in the range of the first two weeks—Rs 2 crore.

It will be interesting to see how Kal Ho Naa Ho performs after the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. It has the potential to continue attracting the audience on lower levels once the initial rush for the new release fades away.

As of now, Kal Ho Naa Ho is expected to end its re-release business in the vicinity of Rs 7 crore to Rs 7.50 crore net in India. This is an incredible figure to say so for a two-decade-old movie. The phenomenal response to Kal Ho Naa Ho's re-release is a testament to the cult fan-following of the movie, evergreen music, and a tear-jerking climax, among many other merits.

India's Net Collection Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Is As Follows:

Week Net Collections Week 1 Rs 2.1 crore Week 2 Rs 2.2 crore 3rd Friday Rs 35 lakh 3rd Saturday Rs 45 lakh 3rd Sunday Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 5.60 crore in 17 days

Kal Ho Naa Ho In Theatres

Kal Ho Naa Ho is being screened at theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

