Kal Ho Na Ho Re-Release Week 2 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta Film earns Rs 4.15 crore in 14 days

"Jiyo! Khush raho! Muskurao! Kya pata kal ho naa ho!" In 2003, many of us watched Kal Ho Naa Ho without realizing the depth of this powerful dialogue about seizing the day and living life to the fullest. As we grew older, we found it relatable that Shah Rukh Khan was right. Cut to 21 years after it originally hit the screens, we are reliving the nostalgia of Nikkhil Advani's helmer while enjoying its re-release in cinemas. Now that the second week has ended today, let's take a look at its earnings.

Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release Collects Rs 20 Lakh On Day 14; 2nd Week Collection Touches Rs 2.13 Crore

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, Kal Ho Naa Ho opened to Rs 12 lakh net in India during its re-release on November 15, 2024. In the first week, the 2003 film collected Rs 2.02 crore net. On Day 14, SRK and Preity's film earned Rs 20 lakh net in domestic markets.

Nikkhil Advani's directorial has fetched Rs 2.13 crore in the second week, bringing its cume collection to Rs 4.15 crore in 14 days.

India's Net Collection Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release In Two Weeks Is As Follows:

Week Net Collections Week 1 Rs 2.02 crore Week 2 Rs 2.13 crore Total Rs 4.15 crore in 14 days

Karan Johar Called The Positive Response Of Kal Ho Naa Ho Re-Release 'Gratifying'

On November 17, Karan Johar took to Instagram to acknowledge the audience's positive response to the re-release of Kal Ho Naa Ho. KJo shared a poster of the 2003 movie on his Instagram story and wrote, "So heartening to see full shows of our film 21 years later."

"Looking at people dancing and repeating dialogues of the film in cinemas is so gratifying," he added.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF KAL HO NAA HO:

Star Cast Of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho also starred Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Lillete Dubey, Satish Shah, Delnaaz Irani, Jhanak Shukla, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Dara Singh, and others.

Kal Ho Naa Ho In Theatres

Kal Ho Naa Ho is being screened at theaters near you.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

