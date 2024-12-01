The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) has raced past 1 lakh ticket sales in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – as on 4 PM on Sunday. Leading from the front is PVRInox, which has clocked advance booking of 78,000 tickets, followed by Cinepolis at 32,000 tickets. Pushpa 2 has raced past the 1.10 lakh mark within 26 hours of tickets going up for sale, and this is among the fastest of all time for a feature film in Hindi. The pace is better than Stree 2 and Animal, and by Wednesday night, Pushpa 2 will be looking to top the pre-sales of Pathaan, and Jawan.

In-fact, there is a real chance for the Sukumar directorial to top the overall pre-sale of Bahubali 2, which sold 6.50 lakh tickets in the national multiplex chains. If it manages to do so, a feature film will zoom past the record of the SS Rajamouli directorial after 7 and a half years, which speaks volumes on the magnitude of buzz that Bahubali 2 had upon its release. The single screens are firing like never before and the impact of Pushpa 2 can indeed be classified as “Wild Fire’ as the pre-sale movement is something that has not been witnessed in the modern time.

Pushpa 2 is looking to clock several unbreakable single day records in the mass belts of North India, and the records are on cards in metros too, if the present pace is anything to go by, though a couple of urban centres and a rather low release for the Hindi version in South India could keep the opening day record of Jawan safe.

The film is scoring bumper results in chains like MovieMax and Rajhans too, with the latter looking to hit the 40,000 tickets mark by Wednesday night, topping previous best KGF 2 (32,386 tickets) by a margin of 30 percent. In MovieMax, the film has sold over 5500 tickets for the opening day alone, and will be aiming to be closer to the 30,000 tickets mark by Wednesday night, topping previous best, Stree 2 (21,780 tickets) by a margin of 40 percent.

The pre-sale trends are historic and now its on the word of mouth to do the talking as right reports could take the film to unheard numbers in Hindi. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

