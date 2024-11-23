2024 saw many old movies coming back to cinemas and scoring good results. Interestingly, some of the earlier flopped movies saw a verdict-challenging re-run and emerged as success stories. Here's a look at the top opening-day box office collections of re-release movies this year.

Tumbbad tops the charts with the biggest opening; Nets Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in the lead, made history at the box office in its second inning. Originally a flop, the underrated gem stormed the box office in its re-release, thanks to its cult fan following and good marketing.

The horror-mytho took an opening of Rs 1.50 crore net and emerged as the biggest opener among all the re-releases of 2024. The movie ended its second inning by collecting Rs 31.35 crore net in India, taking its total box office collection to Rs 43.85 crore, including both theatrical runs.

With such a terrific theatrical re-run, Tumbbad also emerged as the biggest net grosser among all other re-releases in India.

Laila Majnu and Karan Arjun flirts for 2nd spot

Laila Majnu, starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri and directed by Sajid Ali, emerged a success story at the box office in its re-run. The movie was originally a flop, however it saw a verdict-challenging re-release.

Advertisement

The second innings of Laila Majnu began with a solid opening of Rs 30 lakh net at the Indian box office that went on to smash around Rs 10 crore in its full run.

The tragic love story now rests at the second spot among the biggest re-release openers of 2024. However, the recently re-released movie Karan Arjun is flirting with its spot.

The 1995 blockbuster movie Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, opened in the vicinity of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh net in its re-release (Nov 22, 2024). If we take the mid-figure of this range, Rs 27.50 crore net as its current opening, Karan Arjun will be regarded as the third biggest re-release opener of 2024. (Actuals will be shared tomorrow).

Other Successful Re-releases of 2024: Veer Zaara, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Rockstar

Shah Rukh Khan's Veer Zaara and Kal Ho Naa Ho are the other two successful re-releases of 2024. While the Yash Chopra-directed Indo-Pak romantic drama opened with Rs 20 Lakh in India, the Nikkhil Advani directorial took an opening of Rs 12 lakh net on Day 1.

Advertisement

Besides SRK starrers, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rockstar also surged a successful re-run this year. Both movies wrote history at the box office by attracting the crowd and filling seats in the theatres. While the R Madhavan and Dia Mirza movie opened at Rs 20 lakh, the Ranbir Kapoor movie took a decent start at Rs 7 lakh in its limited re-release.

Here are the top Re-Release opening day box office collections of 2024

Tumbbad: Rs 1.50 crore

Laila Majnu: Rs 30 Lakh

Karan Arjun: Rs 25-30 Lakh (est)

Veer Zaara: Rs 20 Lakh

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Rs 20 Lakh

Kal Ho Naa Ho: Rs 12 Lakh

Rockstar: Rs 7 Lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Arjun Re-Release Box Office Collections Day 1: Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation tale takes good opening