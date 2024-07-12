Kalki 2898 AD 2 Weeks Hindi Box Office: Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh Bachchan film makes way towards Rs 250 crore

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan had a very strong week 2 in Hindi, with collections of around Rs 66.25 crore. The numbers are down by 70 percent from the extended first week but that's not really an issue since that's a routine drop for any film with a big start, more so for films appealing more to the plexes. The 15 day cume of Kalki 2898 AD stands at around Rs 224 crore and it is now heading for a Rs 250 crore plus lifetime in Hindi.

Kalki 2898 AD is a super-hit for its Hindi version. What the Prabhas starrer is collecting is with very little contribution from the southern states. Most people down south prefer watching the movie in their native language instead of Hindi. In fair value, Kalki 2898 AD's Hindi collections are about Rs 250 crores after 2 weeks.

Kalki 2898 AD Aims For A Rs 900 Crore Plus Final Global Total

Kalki 2898 AD has collected around Rs 837 crores (USD 100 million) worldwide in all languages. It is steadily moving towards the Rs 900 crore mark. The India gross collections have gone past 600 crores and that's truly exceptional. It initially seemed like Kalki 2898 AD would struggle to recoup its investments. Now, the film is in a safe zone and producers will make decent profits out of it.

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 22 crore 3 Rs 25.50 crore 4 Rs 38.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 13 crore 7 Rs 11.25 crore 8 Rs 10 crore 9 Rs 9.50 crore 10 Rs 17 crore 11 Rs 21 crore 12 Rs 6 crore 13 Rs 5.25 crore 14 Rs 4 crore 15 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 224 crore in 15 days in India in Hindi

About Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD starts at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the events of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect his final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become dreadful for most people who live under the fear of the proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him and get a humble abode in his resourceful land called Complex, others rebel against him and his atrocities.

As all rays of hope seem to diminish for the people, a new light seemingly takes place in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80 alias Sumathi’s womb. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source out of the child, an epic tale brews which sets up the rest of the film.

