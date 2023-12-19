Highest grossing Bollywood films at the Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led Animal Ninth with USD 26M
The overseas box office gross of Animal has reached USD 26.20 million. The worldwide gross of the film surpassed the Rs. 800 crore mark with a total of Rs. 824 crore as of yesterday.
In its third week, Animal has grossed USD 2 million internationally in the first four days of the week. With that, the overseas box office gross of the film has reached USD 26.20 million (Rs. 218 crore). The worldwide gross of the film surpassed the Rs. 800 crore mark with a total of Rs. 824 crore as of yesterday.
Animal currently stands as the ninth highest-grossing Bollywood film in overseas markets, excluding East Asian territories such as China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is poised to further elevate its position, aiming for a final figure between USD 28.50 million and USD 29 million. Achieving this target would secure the film's place at the fourth position in the rankings.
The top two positions are held by Pathaan and Jawan, both amassing USD 47.50 million, followed by Dangal in third place with USD 30 million. Dangal reigns supreme including in East Asian territories, thanks to its dream-like performance in China of a staggering USD 175 million out of its USD 215 million total.
The top ten highest-grossing Bollywood films at the Overseas box office sans East Asia are as follows:
- Pathaan - USD 47.50 million
- Jawan - USD 47.50 million
- Dangal - USD 30.10 million
- Padmaavat - USD 28.50 million
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - USD 28.35 million
- Dilwale - USD 28 million
- Dhoom 3 - USD 27.20 million
- PK - USD 26.35 million
- Animal - USD 26.20 million approx (18 days)
- Sultan - USD 24 million
Animal has performed best in Canada and Australia, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film in both markets. New Zealand will see it reach the top four behind Pathaan, Jawan and Baahubali 2 while in the United States, it will reach the top ten.
Note: All the above numbers are after converting Canadian gross from CAD to USD. Comscore reports Canada box office numbers clubbed with the US, as North America, without currency conversion. In past, as was the industry standard, these numbers were taken as it is, without any adjustment, given the minimal impact of conversion differences. However, now with the increasing size of the Canadian market, this difference could add up to millions, making conversion a must. Accordingly, all numbers are now adjusted and reported truly.
As a result of this adjustment, the overseas and worldwide numbers reported on this website in the past will be higher than what we will be posting going forward. E.g. Jawan’s final overseas gross update was USD 48.90 million, but post Canada adjustment (CAD 5.28 million ~ USD 3.88 million), the same is now USD 47.50 million.
