Matka Box Office Collections Extended Opening Weekend: Varun Tej's thriller FAILS MISERABLY; Grosses Rs 2 crore in 4 days globally

Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar, and starring Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi failed to impress the audience. The movie-going audience seemed disinterested in the subject and rejected it blatantly without even giving it a chance.

Matka wraps up the first weekend at Rs 2 crore globally

After taking a disappointing opening of Rs 90 lakh on Day 1, the movie dropped by 44% on its second day, followed by continuous drops of 25% and 16% on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively. The period action-drama grossed around Rs 50 lakh globally on Day 2. Further, it hit another low and collected Rs 30 lakh and Rs 25 lakh on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The total cume of Matka currently stands at Rs 1.95 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The downward trajectory signifies how Matka couldn't lure the audience and faced an outright rejection.

Matka met with disastrous response, Makers bound to face HEAVY losses

The movie opened with mixed to negative word of mouth which curtailed its business to a major extent. Set in the retro era, the movie was mounted on a heavy budget of about Rs 40 crore. The figures that Matka is collecting at the box office are nothing but terrible to say.

The makers will face heavy losses and the only way to recover some percentage of its cost is by renegotiating its OTT streaming rights deal for an early premiere.

Fans have to wait for Varun Tej's comeback in a real sense as his rough patch has been prolonged by the terrible response to Matka.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

