Karan Arjun, directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring two Megastars of Indian cinema, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is finally back in cinemas. Originally released 30 years ago, the much-loved commercial action entertainer is expected to rewrite new box office records in its re-release.

Karan Arjun emerges biggest re-release of all time

Bankrolled by Film Kraft, Rakesh Roshan and the team assured Karan Arjun to re-release on the widest screens possible. The movie got a re-run on 2208 shows in 1114 theatres in India, which is the biggest showcasing for a re-released film ever.

In addition, the movie got re-released in overseas territories too, in over 250 theatres, making Karan Arjun the only Indian film to re-release simultaneously in domestic and international locations.

The re-release promotional assets of Karan Arjun worked very well on social media, especially the fresh trailer coupled with a voice-over by Hrithik Roshan.

Karan Arjun REINCARNATES with better quality; Only film to feature Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in full-fledged roles

The makers have left no stone unturned to make Karan Arjun a grand re-release and treated it like a fresh film. Be it traditional tools of marketing a film (backlit and six sheeters) or the modern ways of promoting (Teaser, Trailer and fresh posters), the team has gone all out in creating significant buzz about the re-release of Karan Arjun.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Roshan mentioned that the movie has been reworked with technical advancements and will look fresh to the audience. “I have never been the one to compromise on the quality of my product, and this time too I have had the sound changed from mono to 5.1 Dolby, I have colour-corrected the film, done the complete DI (digital intermediate). When I saw the film recently while doing the technical check, the film looked fresh to me, and I myself was amazed at what difference these technical advancements can make to a film,” said the filmmaker.

For the unversed, the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun is the only film that stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in full-fledged roles. There have been constant demands from the fans to see them together on-screen. It will be interesting to see how the 30-year-old cult movie, Karan Arjun performs at the box office in 2024.



