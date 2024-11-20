Karan Arjun: When Rakesh Roshan 'fired' THIS popular actor from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan-led 1995 film

Rakesh Roshan is all set to entertain audiences again with the re-release of his 1995 hit, Karan Arjun. The Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a gem in the 90s, and the filmmaker has been conducting several interviews revealing previously unknown insights about the film. Recently, he shared that he had earlier cast popular actor Gulshan Grover in his film but fired him due to him turning up late for shoots.

In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Rakesh Roshan revealed he had earlier cast Gulshan Grover for the villainous role of 'Suraj' in the 1995 film. However, the actor then managed shoots for several films and used to turn up late on sets.

He recalled the situation, "Gulshan Grover is a very fine actor. He was my first choice for the role. But he was working on several films at that time. For an 11 am shoot, he would show up at 4 pm. This went on for a couple of days."

When the same situation continued for some days, he discussed it with the actor and stated he wouldn't be able to work this way. Grover suggested they could take his close-ups and allow him to leave, but Rakesh Roshan wasn't convinced. Consequently, he asked him to leave while agreeing to work together on a future project.

Since Gulshan Grover left midway, the filmmaker instantly looked for a replacement and selected Aasif Sheikh, who was new in the industry then. Sharing his working experience with Sheikh, Roshan mentioned, "What a joke! I told him to use the line whenever he felt it fit organically. He only delivered it when it felt right, and that's how it became memorable." The role brought good fame to Aasif, who is presently seen in the TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Karan Arjun featured a multistarrer cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amish Puri in significant roles. The film became an instant hit with its release and is all set to re-release in the cinemas on November 22, 2024.

