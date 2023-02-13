Kartik Aaryan Filmography Analysis - 1 Blockbuster, 2 Superhits and 2 Hits make him the box office SHEHZADA

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising new generation stars in Bollywood, with a career spanning over a decade now. The actor took a little longer than his contemporaries to establish himself as a bankable actor but once that happened, there was no looking back as he has had more hits than misses, which is extremely difficult for an industry like the Hindi Film Industry where the biggest of names find it tough to maintain consistency. His last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2022 and the actor is now all set to start 2023 on a high with Shehzada, a full blown commercial potboiler that the actor's fans have been long waiting for.

Kartik Aaryan Had Modest Beginnings And Took A Little Longer To Establish Himself As A Bankable Actor

Kartik Aaryan had modest beginnings in the movie industry and had his fair share of struggles but he finally landed a role in Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Even though the film turned out to be an average fare at the box office, it marked the arrival of the actor who was going to woo audiences across the globe, in the years to come. Pyaar Ka Punchnama's non theatrical success eventually led to a sequel, which went on to become a huge box office hit and gave the actor a new career high, then.

The Releases Following Pyaar Ka Punchnama Had Kartik Aaryan's Career Go Topsy-Turvy

Between the two 'Panchnama' films, the actor was taken aback by a couple of commercially failures namely Akaash Vani and Kaanchi, which put the actor's career in jeopardy. Unlike other new generation actors who were backed with multiple film deals to begin with, Kartik didn't have any, as a result of which the frequency of his releases were discouraging. When things were starting to get well for the actor with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 doing roaring business, the disastrous performance of Guest In London slowed things down for a brief.



Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Marked Kartik Aaryan's Entry In The Rs 100 Crore Club

The massive success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which also marked the fourth collaboration of director Luv Ranjan with Kartik Aaryan, took the actor in an entirely different league. It was his first Rs. 100 crore nett India grosser and it flooded him with numerous movie offers, all of which have shaped him into the big movie star that he has now become. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was followed by a couple of clean hit films Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Although these films didn't replicate the theatrics of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, what was pleasing to see was a growing opening day trajectory which indicates the acceptance of the actor from his audience.

Even Kartik Aaryan's Failures Consolidated His Position In The Entertainment Biz

Love Aaj Kal (2020), directed by Imtiaz Ali, had great hype backing it, thanks to the sizzling pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The film didn't quite find the love that it set out to receive, but a silver lining was that it emerged as Kartik's biggest box office opener, then, thus taking forward the growing opening day trajectory that started with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, forward.



Covid-19 Put Breaks On The Movie Industry But Not Kartik Aaryan

Covid-19 put breaks for most of the movie industry, but not Kartik Aaryan. In the midst of the pandemic, he shot for Ram Madhvani's film Dhamaka. The film released digitally and he was praised for his role as a corrupt television presenter. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released over a year later than when it was scheduled to release, emerged a huge blockbuster. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came at a time when films from big banners and starring big actors, were not doing well at the box office. Despite subsidised ticket rates, it emerged as Kartik's biggest box office opener and in its eventual run, it became his highest earning film too, doing an India nett business of over Rs. 180 crores, apart from doing significantly well internationally too. Needless to say, the actor was flooded with dozens of movie offers, enough to suffice him for the next few years. Another film that the actor shot in the pandemic was Freddy, where he played the role of a shady dentist. It released directly on digital and found many takers.



Kartik Aaryan Has A Lot Of Exciting Films Lined Up

Kartik Aaryan returns to the big screens after close to a year with Shehzada. The film is probably the biggest Kartik Aaryan film in terms of budget and expectations. The songs and the promos have been liked and now it is over to the movie to deliver theatrically. There are numerous films lined up for Kartik, from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Captain India and an action drama with Kabir Khan. There also is a possibility of the actor collaborating again with Luv Ranjan, to take the 'Punchnama' series forward. All in all, there are many exciting films spearheading the actor to look forward to. Kartik Aaryan Has A Great Music and Promotional Sense

The best part about Kartik Aaryan is his knack for good music and his efforts to go all out while promoting his films. He leaves no stone unturned to ensure that his films reach out to wider audiences and that's the reason awareness about his films is always high. The actor has never taken his audiences for granted and thus he receives a lot of love and support from them. We wish the actor the very best for his future endeavours. Here Is The Classification Of Kartik Aaryan's Films Based On Verdicts, Domestically: Blockbuster:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Hits and Super-Hits:

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Luka Chuppi

Pati Patni Aur Woh Average:

Pyaar Ka Punchnama Total Success Count In Lead Roles: 6 Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such analytical pieces and filmography breakdowns like this.

