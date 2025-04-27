Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 18: Sunny Deol's action drama eyes decent growth on third Sunday

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 18: Sunny Deol’s big-screen comeback film Jaat hit the cinemas on April 10, 2025. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, this recently released action-drama stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh among several others in the lead. As it enters Day 18 of its run, it is expected to grow decently on the third Sunday of its run.

Ever since it was released, Sunny Deol’s Jaat has been performing at an average pace at the box office. The film collected Rs 1.65 crore on its third Saturday, taking its 17-day total to Rs 80.2 crore. With the onset of Sunday, the film is expected to show an overall decent growth for its third weekend. As the film has entered the Rs 80 crore club today, its lifetime net is expected to be much below the celebrated Rs 100 crore net mark.

Currently, Jaat is competing against several movies at the box office, including Akshay Kumar’s period courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2. Additionally, the recent Friday saw the release of Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero and the re-release of the cult classic comedy film Andaz Apna Apna starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Though the recent two are not any big grossers, they continue to perform variably at a smaller level.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback as a lead nearly two years after his intensely successful commercial entertainer Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, the highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career to date. As for Jaat, it currently stands as the second-highest grosser of the actor.

Jaat co-stars Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh as the antagonists, along with Regina Cassandra as the female lead. It is nearing the end of its theatrical run with a highly mixed word-of-mouth from the audience as well as the critics.

Jaat in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

