Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's legal drama collects a good Rs 7 crore on second Saturday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Based on the 1919 incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 is among the latest releases at the box office. It is shouldered on Akshay Kumar alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, who are cast in key roles. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari 2 has completed nine days of its theatrical run.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film has earned Rs 7 crore on the ninth day of its release. The big jump comes a day after Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 4 crore at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 fetched Rs 45.35 crore net in the first week of its release. The total collection of the legal drama stands at Rs 56.35 crore in nine days of its theatrical run.

Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 7 crore Total Rs 56.35 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 will finish its second weekend tomorrow. It is yet to be seen how it performs on the second Sunday. Kesari 2 marks the spiritual sequel to Anurag Singh's 2019 directorial, Kesari, which was based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The sequel is an adaptation of the book called The Case That Shook The Empire.

Kesari 2 is competing with Sunny Deol's Jaat at the box office. Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, the Kesari sequel is also crossing swords with new entries, namely, Ground Zero and the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna.

After Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle. All these upcoming movies will be released this year.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

