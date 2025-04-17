Kesari 2 Final Advance Bookings: Akshay Kumar-led film on Jallianwala Bagh massacre sells 33,000 tickets in top national chains for opening day

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is hitting the screens this weekend. Based on a true event, the movie chronicles a forgotten chapter of Indian history. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie has recorded reasonable pre-sales for its opening day.

Kesari Chapter 2 sells 33,000 tickets in the top national chains

Backed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is billed as one of their finest movies ever. The courtroom drama revolving around the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre has sold around 33,000 tickets in the top three multiplex chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for the opening day.

This is a reasonable pre-sale for a content-driven A-rated movie, especially during Akshay Kumar's rough patch. If the movie manages to impress the audience with its content, it will end the dearth of a clean hit movie for both Akshay Kumar and Dharma Productions.

Kesari Chapter 2 eyes an opening of Rs 8 crore; set to face Jaat

Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to take an opening of Rs 8 crore. The movie has the potential to grow over the weekend and then maintain a solid hold on the weekdays. However, it will have to face Sunny Deol’s Jaat at the box office, which is holding up well and has already crossed the Rs 55 crore net mark in India.

It will be interesting to see whether the Akshay Kumar movie can impact the business of Sunny Deol’s Jaat.

Kesari 2 is in cinemas this weekend

Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing on 18th April, coinciding with Good Friday. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

