Kesari 2 Advance Bookings Update: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer sells 15000 tickets in top chains with 10 hours to go

Kesari 2 Advance Bookings Update: Kesari Chapter 2 is all set to be released on April 18, 2025, coinciding with Good Friday. The courtroom drama stars Akshay Kumar as the main lead alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, who play crucial roles in the movie. Now that the makers have opened the advance bookings of Kesari Chapter 2, here's an update on the pre-sales for its opening day.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film has experienced decent trends in advance bookings ahead of its release. A day after recording 8,000 admissions in pre-sales, it has witnessed a surge in advance bookings. However, the pre-sales trends remain reasonable so far.

With 10 hours to go, Akshay Kumar's headliner has sold 15,000 advance tickets in top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis for the opening day alone. On-the-spot bookings can improve the ticket sales on the first day if it receives walk-ins in respectable numbers.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to sell 40,000 tickets in top national chains in final pre-sales before its premiere tomorrow. The release date coincides with the Good Friday holiday. Many cinegoers are expected to watch the solo release during the long weekend.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to open at Rs 7 crore on the first day of its release tomorrow. Also featuring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, it mainly relies on word of mouth, which can drive its business well, provided the film gets positive reception. If the content of the movie clicks with the masses, it can sustain itself well at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 will also compete with the holdover release, Jaat. Sunny Deol's latest actioner is running in its second weekend. The upcoming film marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019), which starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra as the leads.

Based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire, Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.