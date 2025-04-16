Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Opening Day Expectations: Ahead of Akshay Kumar's new release, revisiting how Kesari performed on its debut

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh will hit the screens on April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, it marks the spiritual sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari. Ahead of its upcoming release, let's decode its box office expectations and revisit how Kesari performed on its first day back then.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 is expected to open at Rs 7 crore on Friday at the box office. With two days to go, advance bookings of the upcoming movie has started. As per pre-sales trends, Kesari Chapter 2 has witnessed decent advance bookings for the opening day. It looks better than Akshay Kumar's last few films including Sky Force and Khel Khel Mein.

As on 11:00 am, Kesari Chapter 2 sold 3,000 advance tickets for the opening day alone. The performance will also depend on the walk-ins on Good Friday. It should target the final advance sales in the vicinity of 40,000 tickets.

Also featuring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, the courtroom drama, based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire, was supposed to clash with The Bhootnii on April 18. However, after Sanjay Dutt's movie has been postponed to May 1, Karan Johar's co-production will be a solo release on Good Friday.

As per estimates, Kesari Chapter 2 doesn't seem to touch double digits on the opening, unlike Kesari which collected Rs 20.5 crore on the first day of its theatrical run. Released on 3550 screens, Anurag Singh's 2019 directorial earned Rs 54.25 crore in its opening weekend. Based on the 1897 Battle Of Saragarhi, the historical war film co-starred Parineeti Chopra as the female lead.

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair who fought a legal battle with the British Empire over the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. In Kesari, Akshay was cast as Havildar Ishar Singh who is a part of Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army.

