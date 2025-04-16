Kesari 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer sees decent start; sells 8,000 tickets in national chains

Kesari 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Kesari Chapter 2, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, is set to release in theaters worldwide on 18 April 2025. Based on the horrific events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film is a period courtroom drama helmed by the debutant director Karan Singh Tyagi. The advance booking for the film has recently opened to a very decent start.

Kesari Chapter 2 sells 8,000 tickets in the national chains

With just 1.5 days to go before the Kesari sequel hits the big screen, it has started its full-fledged advance booking on a decent note. The film has sold 8,000 tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—for its opening day, per data tracked on April 16th, 6 PM.

Unlike its prequel, Kesari 2 is not a film high on adrenaline and action scenes. This courtroom drama is an A-rated film with no songs. As for its assets, the trailer was received with tremendous excitement by the audience. All that’s left is for the enthusiasm to translate into numbers.

Considering all the above factors, the Akshay Kumar movie is expected to sell 40,000 tickets during its advance sales, better than the last few releases of Akshay Kumar. In the coming 1.5 days, this should be an achievable feat for the film. Post the official release, the audience would surely be crowded in theaters during its run if the content clicks well.

Watch the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer

Kesari Chapter 2 to take an opening of Rs 8 crore

Per what we have seen in the trailer, Kesari 2 is more of a multiplex-centric film than one that could impress the masses on single screens. Whatever the film packs for the audience, we expect an Rs 8 crore India net opening for this Kesari sequel. As the film releases on the occasion of Good Friday, it would also benefit from better spot bookings than any other normal weekday.

Kesari Chapter 2 releases soon

The much-awaited courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is set to release soon in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

