KGF 2 (Hindi) Box Office: Rocky Bhai aka Yash sells 22.5 Lakh tickets; Collects Rs 50 crore in advance booking

KGF: Chapter 2 is nearing its release with less than 7 hours left for April 14 and the movie is creating unheard records in the advance ticket sales. According to our sample tacking, the movie has grossed Rs 56.73 crore for the opening weekend until 4 pm on Wednesday. There is a stark possibility for KGF 2 to touch the Rs 60 crore mark by 12 am. The Yash fronted gangster drama has sold about 22.60 lakh tickets for the opening weekend, and this count is expected to be closer to 25 lakh by the mid night.

The film has become a rage across the nation, and its biggest achievement lies in the fact that it has brought the single screens in tier 2 and 3 centres back to life. It’s going to be difficult for any feature film to replicate this sort of euphoria in terms of advance booking sales, and this is a first for an Indian film since the release of Bahubali 2 in 2017. War had tremendous advance booking too, but that was more concentrated towards the opening day, whereas KGF 2 has it split through the weekend.

A few Bollywood films in the next 12 months which can replicate this phenomenon (hopefully) include the Shah Rukh Khan fronted Pathaan and the Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. There is Pushpa 2 out for release next year and it’s one film which is sure to decimate all opening day records, as the on-ground hype is at another level already. Likewise there is Adipurush fronted by Prabhas too, however, for this sort of initial, one needs a lot of factors to collate and explode.

Of the total advance booking, Rs 29 crore gross has come for the opening day, followed by Rs 12.85 crore for Friday, Rs 7.50 crore for Saturday and Rs 7.40 crore for Sunday. These figures will grow stronger as the word of mouth starts to roll in. With a positive talk, KGF Chapter 2 has a shot at clocking a four-day extended weekend of Rs 200 crore. The overall weekend advance booking in terms of nett total is shying away from the Rs 50 crore mark, with a total of Rs 49.10 crore. KGF: Chapter 2 is headed for an opening upside of Rs 45 crore, and it’s the walk-in audience on Thursday that will decide where it eventually ends.

It has the capacity of clocking an approx. of Rs 65 to 70 crore nett on the opening day, and a consistent occupancy of 75 to 80 percent through the day will take it past the first day figure of present record holder in Hindi belts – the Hrithik Roshan fronted War. The three national chains have sold over 4.11 lakh tickets for the opening day, and this is again a non-Bahubali 2 record in the Hindi belts. The top two slots in terms of highest advance booking of all times are occupied by films from the South Origin – Bahubali 2 and KGF 2. The remaining 8 spots in top advances of all time comprise of four Salman Khan films, Two Aamir Khan films and one each for Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

