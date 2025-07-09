Meiyazhagan director Prem Kumar calls out movie reviewers, highlights 'big problem of negative reviews'

Meiyazhagan director Prem Kumar was recently spotted at the Indian Screenwriters Conference. During his interaction alongside his contemporaries, the director discussed how Tamil cinema is suffering from a huge problem of negative reviews.

Prem Kumar on negative reviews harming Tamil cinema

Speaking at the event, the Meiyazhagan director said, “In Tamil cinema, the negative reviews have become a big problem for us. It is a huge problem, and it is getting bigger day by day.”

“We used to have reviewers around us, but what we see today… the breed, they are not reviewers. They have their own targets, and they are uncivilised, is what I would say. The language they use, their agenda is very negative, and they are targeting the first week’s revenue.”

Premkumar continued that in Tamil cinema, around 90% of online reviewers are paid reviewers and only 10% give honest reviews. However, even these honest reviewers don’t have the talent or capacity to properly review a film.

The director highlighted how only 1 or 2 understand the practice of reviewing a film, but they will have a particular niche audience. In the meantime, most audiences will be listening to negative reviews.

Prem Kumar added, “This creates a big impact on the movies because many people would decide to watch a movie or not based on these negative reviewers. I don’t know about other states, but this is a huge problem we face in Tamil.”

Prem Kumar’s latest movie

Director Premkumar last hit the big screens with his film Meiyazhagan, which starred Karthi and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. The movie narrates the tale of a middle-aged man who returns to his hometown after 22 years following the loss of his ancestral home.

Even though nervous and uneasy to return, the man is accompanied by a younger person, claiming to know him well. What follows is a night-long journey of bonding and remembrance, taking us through a touching tale of brotherhood and relationships.

The film was well-received by critics, praising the plot and performances, but received criticism from YouTube reviewers for its runtime.

Moving ahead, director Prem Kumar is next set to helm the film 96: Part 2. The upcoming flick will be a sequel to 96 (2018) with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan expected to reprise their roles.

