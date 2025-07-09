Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Move Out of Montecito Mansion, Put it on Sale For USD 65 Million

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife, Behati Prinsloo, have put up their Montecito mansion for sale. The couple has listed the property for a whopping 65 million USD, as they've found a new abode close to their children’s school.

The residence is available to view on Zillow.com, where the musician has added several photos of the house that stands on 3.41 acres of land.

According to the website, the property is luxurious and is located on Montecito, California’s “most coveted street.”

Features of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Montecito mansion

As mentioned above, the vocalist and his model wife lived in a luxurious mansion, and the amenities present in the property are to swoon over.

The house has 360 degree ocean and mountain views across the region. Moreover, the mansion includes a gym, five guest rooms, a restaurant-worthy catering kitchen, a koi pond, vegetable gardens, a chicken coop, a swim area, and a lot more.

The mansion was bought by the Girls Like You crooner and his partner in 2022 for 52 million USD. The house comprises a total of nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to the reports of Mansion Global.

Moreover, the residence also has sun lounges, a covered dining space, lush green grass patches and a fireplace.

Meanwhile, the musician and Prinsloo got married in 2014, and have three children together. The couple often shared a glimpse of their family life in the mansion on their social media platforms.

Recently, the pair shared pictures on their Instagram account as they enjoyed the summer with their kids on a boat. Levine and his wife were seen embracing each other as they witnessed the sunset from the vessel.

In another picture, the musician held his daughters’ hands as they posed for the camera.

Regarding their new residence, the Levine family's plans have not been made public.

