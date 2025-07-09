Anushka Shetty makes a rare comment about her first love amid marriage rumors: ‘A young boy came up to me…’

Anushka Shetty is gearing up for the release of her film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Now, a recent report explains about the actress’s first love and how she cherishes the memory even today.

Anushka Shetty about her first love

As Anushka Shetty is hitting the big screens soon, an old question about her marriage is doing the rounds once again. In a report by Sun News Tamil, the actress is said to have recalled her first love back when she was in the 6th grade.

In her words, “First loves are so precious that they stay with you even if 300 years pass by. I was in class 6 when a young boy came up to me and told me that I’m the love of his life.”

“However, at an age when I didn’t know what ‘I Love You’ means, I accepted it. That memory lies fresh within my mind forever.”

According to a report by Times Now, the actress also revealed that her parents have been trying to get her married. While there is no one special in her life right now, her parents are trying hard to find her a match.

About Anushka Shetty’s next film

Anushka Shetty is next set to appear in the film Ghaati. The movie narrates the story of a woman who is forced into the trade of smuggling cannabis, becoming a legend among her people.

The film was initially expected to release on July 11, 2025; however, the makers recently confirmed it has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

Moving ahead, rumors are doing the rounds that Anushka will be reuniting with Karthi after several years. As per ongoing speculations, the actress has been approached for a crucial role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2.

While an official update on casting hasn’t been made yet, reports suggest that she might be playing Dilli's wife in the film, a character who was mentioned in Kaithi (2019).

Moreover, Anushka will be making her debut in Malayalam cinema soon, with the Jayasurya starrer Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

