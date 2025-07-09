The Batman II: James Gunn shares update on Matt Reeves’ Final Script for Robert Pattinson’s Film, ‘It’s Great’

The Batman II is one of the highly anticipated DC films. As the fans wait to see Robert Pattinson in action again as Batman, James Gunn has dropped an update about the script.

Previously, the director, Matt Reeves, announced on his social media that the script for the second part of the trilogy was complete and that he had penned the dialogs alongside Mattson Tomlin.

In the new update, the head of the DC Studios praised Reeves and Tomlin’s penned version of the film. After the writer-director duo dropped a picture of the final script on their Instagram, Gunn went on to say, “Its Great.” The caption of the post read, “Partners in Crime (Fighters).”

Everything we know about The Batman II

According to the reports from Deadline, the sequel to the 2022 film was announced a month after the original film was released in theaters.

Meanwhile, the updates on the new script come weeks after James Gunn asked the audience to be patient.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Superman director stated, “Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it.”

Gunn further added, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does.”

The filmmaker continued to say that he is irritated by the people constantly bugging the makers. Gunn claimed at the time that the movie will come out when he feels good about it.

As for the plot of the upcoming film, the crew has kept it under wraps. However, it was announced that Pattinson will return to play the lead role. Other cast members joining the Mickey 17 actor in the DC movie are Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis.

The Batman II is scheduled to release in theaters on October 1, 2027.

