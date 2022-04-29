KGF Chapter 2 Second week box office; Yash starrer to hit Rs. 1000 crores worldwide today

KGF Chapter 2 closed its second week at the Indian box office with Rs. 203 crores, which put its total collections so far at Rs. 826 crores. The drop from the Friday-Thursday frame from last week is just 60 per cent which is an excellent hold considering the volume of business it is operating at. The worldwide box office for the movie stood at Rs. 997 crores at end of business yesterday. With the sales for Friday morning shows and pre-sales for later shows, the movie has crossed Rs. 1000 crores globally at the time of writing. There are only three Indian movies to go over Rs. 1000 crores globally, KGF 2 now being the fourth.

This week will see the film competing with multiple releases from various languages. There was one Tamil release yesterday result of which it dropped 35 per cent yesterday in Tamil Nadu. Today, a major hit will come in AP/TS, though in North India it seems like will have a very minor impact as both new releases have taken a poor start. The Rs. 1000 crores in India is still a possibilty but that will need the movie to do strong business during the Eid period in weekdays.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 623 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 31 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 46 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 55 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 21 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 19 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 17 crores

2nd Thursday - Rs. 14 crores

Total - Rs. 826 crores

KGF 2 crossed Rs. 400 crores in North India, making it the only third film in history to do so. It will likely cross Dangal this weekend and will then only be behind Baahubali 2 in the region. Another benchmark will come in Karnataka today as it stands just shy of the Rs. 150 crores mark.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 149.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 137.50 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 82 crores

Kerala - Rs. 53.75 crores

North India - Rs. 403.25 crores

Total - Rs. 826 crores