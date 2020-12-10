EXCLUSIVE: Jisshu Sengupta gets candid about Durgamati preparations; Calls Bhumi Pednekar ‘fabulous actor’

Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing a key role in Bhumi Pednekar starer Durgamati which marks his first collaboration with the actress. The horror thriller is slated to release on December 11 on OTT platform.

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, ’s production Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead, is all set to release on December 11. Post the stupendous response to the trailer, the horror drama has been the talk of the town and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release. While Bhumi’s never seen before avatar has been bagging a lot of attention, Jisshu is also seen in an interesting role and his chemistry with the Bhumi is adding on to the excitement among the audience.

Recently, Jisshu got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about how he has been overwhelmed with the response the Durgamati trailer has received. He also mentioned about what factor motivated him to do the horror drama and his preparations for his role in the movie. This isn’t all. Calling the Saand Ki Aankh actress a fabulous co-star, Jisshu was all praises for Bhumi and her spontaneity and also spilled beans about the chemistry on the sets.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

First thing first, Durgamati trailer has received a stupendous response, how did you react to this warm welcome?

It is always good when people appreciate and the kind of comments you get, the love you receive from social media after the trailer is launched, you obviously feel great and I am actually feeling good. Now I am waiting for the film to get released and people to watch it.

You have a very interesting role to play in the movie and will be seen playing the role of a cop. What made you say yes for Durgamati?

I would say, it is a different role which I haven’t done in Hindi as of now. It is a very strong character. There is something very different about this character. That made me hooked to this film.

You are stepping into Murali Sharma’s shoes in the movie from Bhaagamathie. Did you take any inspiration from him for the role?

No. I usually don’t do that. I have been a part of a lot of remake films, I don’t do that. I haven’t watched Bhaagmathie, I have seen in a few bits and pieces but I haven’t seen the film or have taken any inspiration from Murali sir.

How was the experience of working with Bhumi Pednekar?

She is a fabulous actor and she is very spontaneous. And working with a spontaneous actor is great because I am also a very spontaneous actor because I don’t rehearse myself or bring baggage on the set. I go completely blank and whatever the scene is about, I perform then and there. She was fantastic and people would love her.

Tell us about your first meeting with Bhumi.

I met her during the shoot only. The first day only we struck a chord and in the entire film, most of my portion was with her. We had a great time shooting, we were laughing and enjoying. yes, we were shooting a thriller and a horror movie but hats off to our director Ashok ji. He has a great sense of humour. He used to make a joke while shooting. We enjoyed the entire process.

Durgamati is releasing on OTT platform rather hitting the theatres. Does this affect your excitement as an actor for the movie? What is your take about big releases making their way to digital platforms?

As an actor, you want to see yourself on the big screen. That affects is something else. Watching a film in a theatre is a different experience altogether. but saying that, Durgamati couldn’t have released in 200 countries together, and it is releasing today because of OTT platform. So that’s a great thing for anyone of use because as an actor I want more people to watch the film. And this is the only way when across the country, people can see it. So, yes, there are pros and cons of releasing a film on OTT but pros are more.

How did you prepare for the role in Durgamati?

I don’t prepare myself at all. I don’t rehearse. Yes, when I read the script, I read it a couple of times. I make my character how it has been brought up, what was his thinking, his upbringing. These are the few things which I think about and then I go and discuss it with my director and that’s about it. I only read the scene before the scene is being shot.

We have been introduced to a new normal post-COVID 19 pandemic. Were you apprehensive about resuming working during the pandemic?

I started shooting in July. I was shooting a biopic in Bengal and that got stuck during COVID & I think 14th of July I started shooting. So, the first day was difficult. I didn’t know what to do and how to go about it because it was a new normal and I didn’t know what to do, should I wash my hands during the shoot, can I touch someone, we didn’t know anything. But at the end of the day, it is again a practice, how to shoot in new normal. So, yes, it was difficult but it is not my industry, the entire world is going through this same problem. We are still better as there are industries that haven’t started yet.

You were last seen in Sadak 2, the movie was trolled and the netizens even demanded a boycott. What was your take on that?

Now every film is getting targeted for no reason. What I understand is people are sitting back home and they don’t have any work and they can only think about negative things and that is what social media has done. That is one of the major reasons I am not much active on social media. But I think people have gone crazy about trolling people, talking negativity on social media. There’s so much to the world right now, you have so much to talk about, we are not talking about any of it. We are not trying to help people, we are just trying to pick those negative stuff and talk about it and just getting trolled. So, we need to realise and take a step back and start all over everything. At the end of the day, jo bhi chal raha tha from June-July, the trolling that stopped, because they didn’t have anything to stay about it. I think 90% of it was on false allegations. So, things have to change. we need to talk about positive and good things.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Durgamati star Jisshu Sengupta REVEALS his scary moments while shooting for Bhumi Pednekar starrer

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×