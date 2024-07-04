Kill Box Office Preview: Lakshya and Raghav Juyal film run time, screen count, and opening day expectations

After making rounds in the international festival circuits, and winning all the appreciation from the media in the Indian Market, the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga-produced Kill is finally gearing up for a theatrical release on July 5. Touted to be the most violent film of Indian Cinema, Kill has been certified “A – Adults Only” by the Central Board of Film Certification, with an approved run time of 106 minutes (1 hour 46 minutes).

Kill to release on 1000 screens in India

The Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt directorial starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal is being released in India by AA Films, and the distributor has opted for a tight release on 1000 screens, with focused showcasing for the target audience. The makers are hopeful for the global appreciation to translate into footfalls over the weekend, as action as a genre in this space should have some appeal in the youth. The advance bookings for Kill opened on Wednesday night and the film has sold approximately 1000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone.

The Karan Johar and Guneet Monga-produced actioner will be looking to clock an advance of 5000 tickets by the end of the day. The holdover release, Kalki 2898 AD, is doing fantastic business at the box office and will pose a competition to Kill at the box office, as the sci-fi led by Prabhas will stay afloat around the Rs 10 crore mark in Hindi belts. The first day of Kill is expected to be in the range of Rs 1.00 to 1.50 crore, and the hope is on the film to capitalize from thereon with a positive talk and record a long run.

Kill aims to grow over the weekend

Kill looks like a top-grade action film from the trailers, and a start in the north of crore gives Kill a chance to grow over the weekend and trend, and all the eyes are now on the release of the film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for reporting on this actioner.



